Photos: Men's and women's basketball doubleheader brings celebration of 10-year anniversary of College Park Center

The UTA marching band plays the school fight song during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. The student section was filled with the band. 

 Photo by Nicholas Badeaux

The 10-year anniversary of College Park Center was heralded with loud performances from UTA's marching band, halftime shows and fans during a Saturday game at the venue.

A doubleheader was planned for both men's and women's basketball teams Feb. 5, but the women's game was delayed to Sunday afternoon due to winter weather.  

At the men's game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5, several individuals were awarded during the halftime show, including Athletics director Jim Baker and former President James Spaniolo for their contributions to College Park Center.

Senior guard De’Sha Benjamin goes for a shot during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. Benjamin had 12 points in the game, her eighth game in double figures this season.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs walks alongside fire in the starter introductions during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. Jacobs ranks in the top 14 nationally in scoring.
Graduate guard David Azore walks alongside fire in the starting lineup introductions during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. Azore dislocated his finger during the game but returned after five minutes off the court.

 
All-Star Stunt dog runs across the gym floor in a halftime performance during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. The halftime performance was followed by an anniversary award to several key people who helped bring College Park Center to life.
Senior guard Terryn Milton poses for player introductions during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. Milton had her second double-double of this season.
All-Star Stunt dog performs gymnastics in a halftime performance during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. The performance group showcases rescued dogs from shelters and has been performing since 1999.
Senior forward Shyia Smith shouts to the fans in introductions during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. She finished with 11 points in the game, her second highest of the season.
UTA marching band member wears a 10-year anniversary shirt during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. Free shirts were handed out to the first 1,000 fans through the door alongside meal vouchers.
All-Star Stunt dogs jump around their handler in a halftime performance during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. The dogs performed acrobatics and tricks such as jumping rope.
Junior guard Carson Bischoff runs alongside fire in the starting lineup introductions during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. Bischoff extended his 3-point streak to seven games. 

 
