Photos: Men’s tennis defeats UT-Rio Grande Valley to advance to finals

Sophomore Anton Shepp celebrates after scoring during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Shepp won his singles and doubles matches.
Freshman Dante Teramo walks off after a win during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Teramo won his doubles match 6-4 with freshman Santiago Giamichelle.
Freshman Santiago Giamichelle hits the ball during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Giamichelle won both his single and doubles matches.
Freshman Joan Torres Espinosa, left, celebrates with freshman Lachlan Robertson during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Espinosa won both his matches.
Tennis balls are used to display the score during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. UTA entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Sophomore Anton Shepp, right, celebrates with junior Solano Caffarena during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Shepp won his singles match, 6-3, 6-2.
Junior Solano Caffarena, left, shushes with his team after placing its semifinal win sticker after the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Caffarena won his singles match to bring UTA to the final.
The sound of rackets was drowned out by the cheers of the crowd as the men’s tennis team (15-7, 6-0) clutched the game against UT-Rio Grande Valley during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal game April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center.
UTA won 5-0, picking up a doubles point and four singles matches.
The team will compete against No. 2 Abilene Christian University in the finals April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center.
