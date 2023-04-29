 Skip to main content
Photos: Men’s tennis defeats UT-Rio Grande Valley to advance to finals

The men’s tennis team celebrates its victory during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. UTA won 5-0.

The sound of rackets was drowned out by the cheers of the crowd as the men’s tennis team (15-7, 6-0) clutched the game against UT-Rio Grande Valley during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal game April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center.

UTA won 5-0, picking up a doubles point and four singles matches.

The team will compete against No. 2 Abilene Christian University in the finals April 29 at the Arlington Tennis Center.

Sophomore Anton Shepp celebrates after scoring during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Shepp won his singles and doubles matches.
Freshman Dante Teramo walks off after a win during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Teramo won his doubles match 6-4 with freshman Santiago Giamichelle.
The women’s tennis team cheers during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. UTA will compete in the finals on April 29.
Freshman Santiago Giamichelle hits the ball during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal  against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Giamichelle won both his single and doubles matches.
A player picks up the ball using his racket during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. UTA won two doubles matches.
Freshman Joan Torres Espinosa, left, celebrates with freshman Lachlan Robertson during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Espinosa won both his matches.
Tennis balls are used to display the score during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. UTA entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Junior Solano Caffarena cheers during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Caffarena won his singles and doubles matches.
Sophomore Anton Shepp, right, celebrates with junior Solano Caffarena during the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Shepp won his singles match, 6-3, 6-2. 
Junior Solano Caffarena, left, shushes with his team after placing its semifinal win sticker after the Western Athletic Conference semifinal against UT-Rio Grande Valley on April 28 at the Arlington Tennis Center. Caffarena won his singles match to bring UTA to the final. 
