 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout and Activity Fair

Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Denisse Ramirez Jasso, Korean Culture Association secretary, right, dances with a fan during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30, located at Brazos Park. KCA immerses students in Korean culture and traditions. 
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Nursing freshman Bianca Cardenas catches paper in an inflatable money booth set up by Uber Eats during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 at Brazos Park. Students can play the game and get a prize with the money they collected.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Samuel Martinez, also known as The Boogieman, talks to students during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 located in Brazos Park. Martinez works for Screams Halloween Theme Park located in Waxahachie, Texas.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

A cook stacks a burger on the grill during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30. Maverick Dining service sold the burgers.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Benjamin Bernardino, La Sociedad Hispánica sports coordinator, uses a megaphone to tell students about their club during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30. The club was spreading awareness to Hispanic culture.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

The UTA spirit horse, Lasting Imprint, watches students during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 at Brazos Park. Booths and clubs surround the sidewalk for students to sign up and join various organizations.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Accounting senior Nathalie Orneles laughs and blows up a beach ball during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 near Brazos Park. Orneles is a member of the Chi-Alpha Christian fellowship.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Students browse the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 at Brazos Park. Organizations informed and recruited students.
Photos: Mavericks gather for Cookout & Activity Fair

Aerospace engineering sophomore Isabel Silva speaks to students about the cat adoption and foster program during the Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day on Aug. 30 on the University Center mall. This organization helps foster, adopt and feed cats to keep them off the streets.
Load comments