Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Jonathan Tisch, Loews Hotels chairman and CEO, leaves his signature on the final beam July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Various members of the city and Loews Hotels & Co also left signatures. 

Chatter filled the shaded roof as individuals gathered for the topping off ceremony July 20 for the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, expected to open in 2024.

The tradition dates back centuries. A tree is hoisted on top of the building honoring the last steel beam to be placed, Jonathan Tisch, Loews Hotels chairman and CEO said.

“We are so proud to be right next to the tree [that] will bring us good luck, [and] also hoist the American flag,” Tisch said.

Loews Hotels & Co shared the ceremony with several guests for the 888-room and $550 million building, as well as announcing the name of the hotel's new signature restaurant.

Soy Cowboy will be an upscale and sophisticated pan-Asian restaurant, transporting guests on an adventure through the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and all of Southeast Asia.

Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Arlington mayor Jim Ross shares a few words July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The hotel and center will be part of phase two of Arlington's entertainment district.
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

A construction worker prepares the beam July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. There will be 266,000 square feet of meeting space.
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton captures the beam on his phone July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The convention center will be 150,000 square feet inside the hotel. 
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

A rendering of the completed Loews Hotel sits inside Texas Live on July 20 following the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Guests gathered for a reception with snacks and drinks.
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Construction workers guide the beam towards its final destination July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The beam made a stop to the lower area before being placed on the roof. 
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

The tree, beam and American flags lift into the air July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The tree signifies construction has reached the sky without loss of life or injury.
Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Jonathan Tisch hugs Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers president of business operations and chief operating officer, July 20 during the topping-off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Tisch announced the name of the hotel’s signature restaurant, Soy Cowboy.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments