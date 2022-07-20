Photos: Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center nears completion with topping off ceremony

Jonathan Tisch, Loews Hotels chairman and CEO, leaves his signature on the final beam July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Various members of the city and Loews Hotels & Co also left signatures.
Arlington mayor Jim Ross shares a few words July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The hotel and center will be part of phase two of Arlington's entertainment district.
Arlington city manager Trey Yelverton captures the beam on his phone July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The convention center will be 150,000 square feet inside the hotel.
A rendering of the completed Loews Hotel sits inside Texas Live on July 20 following the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Guests gathered for a reception with snacks and drinks.
Construction workers guide the beam towards its final destination July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The beam made a stop to the lower area before being placed on the roof.
The tree, beam and American flags lift into the air July 20 during the topping off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. The tree signifies construction has reached the sky without loss of life or injury.
Jonathan Tisch hugs Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers president of business operations and chief operating officer, July 20 during the topping-off ceremony at the Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center. Tisch announced the name of the hotel’s signature restaurant, Soy Cowboy.
