Photos: Life on campus trickles in as classes begin

Students study Jan. 17 inside the University Center Palo Duro Lounge. The Central Library and many other study areas are closed due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Classes are set to begin Jan. 18 for online instruction through Feb. 4 at UTA. However, students have filled up various spots on campus despite COVID-19 and its closure for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Students eat lunch Jan. 17 in Connection Cafe at the University Center. Students were able to move back into their dormitories Jan. 14 after UTA announced classes moving online through Feb. 4. 
Business management senior Lai Hoang jumps to prevent a layup from information systems freshman Taj Smith during a game of basketball Jan. 17 at the Maverick Activities Center. The MAC opened late at noon for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 
