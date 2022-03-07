Photos: Lady Mavericks clinch Sun Belt Conference championship title

Freshman guard Reniya Jones stands next to the bracket board displaying UTA as champions after winning the final game of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks enter the NCAA Tournament with a 20-7 overall record and an 11-4 record in Sun Belt Conference record.
The Lady Mavericks leave their hotel to board the bus for the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks advance to their third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and first since 2007.
Senior guard Terryn Milton holds the ball up as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter during the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. UTA beat Troy 76-61.
Head coach Shereka Wright smiles while glancing up at the scoreboard during the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Wright is the first coach in UTA program history to win a Sun Belt Conference tournament championship.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs falls on the court after being fouled during the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs performed her third straight game with 28 points in the tournament.
The Lady Mavericks celebrate in the hallway after winning the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks held a double-digit lead for the entire second half to secure the championship.
Senior guard Terryn Milton drives the ball during the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Milton was named onto the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team for her performance.
Athletics director Jim Baker cuts down the game net after the Lady Mavericks won the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. This was Baker's first conference championship for basketball as the athletics director.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs punches the Lady Mavericks' ticket to compete in the NCAA Tournament after winning the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The team will find out March 13 where and who they are competing against in the NCAA Tournament.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs receives the MVP of the tournament award from Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference commissioner, after winning the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs averaged 10 rebounds throughout the tournament.
Freshman forwards Jordyn Turner and Stephanie Mosley dance on the court after winning the finals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against Troy University on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks had to win three games in a row to win the tournament championship.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — In a flash of gold and blue streamers, the Lady Mavericks were welcomed into their victory earning the title of Sun Belt Conference tournament champions after defeating Troy University in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Throughout the game, the Lady Mavericks cheered each other on play after play to stunning results with a double-digit lead throughout the whole second half.
Several notable members such as junior forward Starr Jacobs and senior guard Terryn Milton were honored by the Sun Belt Conference for their performances throughout the weekend.
The Lady Mavericks and their coaching staff all took part in the ceremony and cut down the game-winning net, each person taking a small piece of personal victory home with them.
