Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Attendees dance with friends at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. EXCEL Campus Activities brought the event back after its hiatus following the pandemic.

 Photo by Christine Vo

Lights, music and foam brought students together Aug. 27 at Brazos Park to close out UTA’s activities for the first week of school.

A party full of lights, bubbles, DJs and dancing allows students to destress with their friends in the summer heat, said Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director.

Lines formed outside Brazos Park as attendees checked in to the Foam Mania event half an hour before it began. Sections for popcorn, games and dancing kept students busy throughout the night.

Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

An attendee leads the crowds energy at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. The party celebrates students completing their first week back to school.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Attendees sing along to the music at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. EXCEL Campus Activities estimated around 2,000 people attended the event.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Front-row attendees high-five an individual on stage at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Upon entrance, attendees were given glow sticks to wear throughout the party.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

The DJ leads the dance party at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. EXCEL’s partnership with Degy Entertainment has been a trustworthy one to lean on throughout the years, Jenkins said.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Attendees capture the moment on their devices at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. The event was free to students.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Degy Entertainment covers the crowd in foam at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Degy has accompanied EXCEL Campus Activities in many events throughout the years.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Friends dance together at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Jenkins said this is her first event with EXCEL Campus Activities.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Attendees dance to the music at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. The event was last held in 2020, before the pandemic hit.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

Crowds throw their hands up at Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. UTA Bookstore helped sponsor the event to provide giveaways for students.
Foam Mania returns to UTA, filling Brazos Park with bubbles and music

An attendee sits on top of another’s shoulder at the Foam Mania event Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Foam Mania was one of many events EXCEL has planned for the academic year.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments