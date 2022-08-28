Lights, music and foam brought students together Aug. 27 at Brazos Park to close out UTA’s activities for the first week of school.
A party full of lights, bubbles, DJs and dancing allows students to destress with their friends in the summer heat, said Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director.
Lines formed outside Brazos Park as attendees checked in to the Foam Mania event half an hour before it began. Sections for popcorn, games and dancing kept students busy throughout the night.
