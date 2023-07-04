 Skip to main content
Photos: Fireworks light up Arlington's skies for Fourth of July

Arlington residents Stacy Bridger, 63, left, and Zoe Bridger, 28, held Naomi Villarreal, 2, and infant Caden Bridger during Light Up Arlington July 3 around downtown Arlington. Zoe Bridger’s husband is stationed in Poland, so the family decided to celebrate him by visiting the event.

Abram Street is hustling and bustling as usual, but this time, the road is full of pedestrians, not cars. Groups of people carry lawn chairs, pull eager children in wagons and shake off picnic blankets to lay down on.

The Light Up Arlington event started at 6 p.m. Monday and spanned several locations across downtown Arlington. The event celebrated the Fourth of July through live music, food trucks, fireworks and more.

“I just think it’s fun to do,” Arlington resident Neerali Desai, 36, said. “It’s hot out here, obviously, but it’s just a fun activity, and to see the community and the fireworks.”

Flags flutter in the wind during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The event was free to all who attended to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Children try to catch bubbles during Light Up Arlington July 3 around Downtown Arlington. The bubble bus and other child-friendly activities were spread out near the Downtown Library.
Musical artist Mitchell Ferguson sings to the crowd during Light Up Arlington on July 3 at downtown Arlington. Ferguson began his performance at 7 p.m. on the Levitt Pavilion stage.
Crocheted frogs sit on display made and sold by Richardson resident Natalie Phan, 12, during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. Phan took up crocheting six months ago.
People flood parts of Abram Street during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The event prompted parking lots, streets, the apartment complex 101 Center and the City Tower to close around city hall.
People watch as fireworks color the sky during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The fireworks were shot from the top of the Municipal Office Tower.
Syrup drizzles over shaved ice during Light Up Arlington July 3 around downtown Arlington. The city hall parking lot was transformed into ‘Firecracker Alley’ which was full of assorted food trucks.
Arlington resident Sanaya Desai, 5, admires her face paint during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. This is Desai’s second year attending the event.
Musician Brad Thompson, left, serenades attendees during Light Up Arlington July 3 around downtown Arlington. Thompson began his performance at 8:30 p.m. on the Levitt Pavilion stage.
Red and blue fireworks fill the sky during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The total cost of the fireworks show was approximately $27,000, according to a City of Arlington spokesperson.

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

