Photos: Fireworks light up Arlington's skies for Fourth of July

Arlington residents Stacy Bridger, 63, left, and Zoe Bridger, 28, held Naomi Villarreal, 2, and infant Caden Bridger during Light Up Arlington July 3 around downtown Arlington. Zoe Bridger’s husband is stationed in Poland, so the family decided to celebrate him by visiting the event.
People flood parts of Abram Street during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The event prompted parking lots, streets, the apartment complex 101 Center and the City Tower to close around city hall.
Red and blue fireworks fill the sky during Light Up Arlington on July 3 around downtown Arlington. The total cost of the fireworks show was approximately $27,000, according to a City of Arlington spokesperson.
Abram Street is hustling and bustling as usual, but this time, the road is full of pedestrians, not cars. Groups of people carry lawn chairs, pull eager children in wagons and shake off picnic blankets to lay down on.
The Light Up Arlington event started at 6 p.m. Monday and spanned several locations across downtown Arlington. The event celebrated the Fourth of July through live music, food trucks, fireworks and more.
“I just think it’s fun to do,” Arlington resident Neerali Desai, 36, said. “It’s hot out here, obviously, but it’s just a fun activity, and to see the community and the fireworks.”
