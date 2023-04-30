Photos: College Park Center hosts Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night

Sweat flies off of David Stevens, right, as Marco Periban swings during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Stevens won the match, continuing his undefeated record.
In an arena normally hosting collegiate sports, fans filled College Park Center on Saturday night expecting a blockbuster battle between two lightweight fighters for the World Boxing Association Continental Americas Lightweight Title.
But in the main event, where fans were expecting a longer battle, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) went straight to the body multiple times to knock out Jamie Arboleda (19-3, 14 KOs) in the second round, keeping his undefeated streak alive and retaining his championship.
Three other matches also took place in the main event card.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.