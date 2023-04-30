 Skip to main content
Photos: College Park Center hosts Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night

Roberto Cruz, right, lands a blow on Tyrone Selders during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Cruz had four knockouts.

In an arena normally hosting collegiate sports, fans filled College Park Center on Saturday night expecting a blockbuster battle between two lightweight fighters for the World Boxing Association Continental Americas Lightweight Title.

But in the main event, where fans were expecting a longer battle, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) went straight to the body multiple times to knock out Jamie Arboleda (19-3, 14 KOs) in the second round, keeping his undefeated streak alive and retaining his championship.

Three other matches also took place in the main event card.

Caleb Suñiga enters the ring during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Suñiga is based in Austin, Texas.
Jamie Arboleda is given water during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Arboleda won the World Boxing Association Continental Americas Lightweight Title.
Sweat flies off of David Stevens, right, as Marco Periban swings during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Stevens won the match, continuing his undefeated record.
Tristan Kalkreuth, right, and Jonathan Rice each throw a punch during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Rice lost his fight.
Caleb Suñiga raises his hands after winning against Carlos Arroyo during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Suñiga won the fight after knocking out Arroyo.
Tristan Kalkreuth breathes in the corner during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Kalkreuth weighs 201.6 pounds, putting him in the heavyweight category.
Marco Periban, right, punches David Stevens during the Zepeda vs. Arboleda: Fight Night on April 29 at the College Park Center. Periban represented Mexico.
