Photos: Celebrating Diversity in Sports with drop-kicks and headlocks

Exodus Prime comes down from a body slam during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Prime is a singles wrestler. 

Attendees' eyes followed wrestlers flying from corner to corner as the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling was in full view April 26 in the Maverick Activities Center.

Attendees gathered to watch live wrestling, eat food and hear student-athletes share their experiences between matches. There were three matches and attendees cheered and watched multiple wrestlers perform throughout the event.

Wrestler Dimitri Alexandrov won the last match of the night, capping off the matches.

“That crowd was fun, not a normal wrestling setting but man, these are things I live for,” Alexandrov said.

Exodus Prime, left, strangles Dimitri Alexandrov during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. The event hosted three matches between wrestlers. 
Exodus Prime throws Dimitri Alexandrov into a corner during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Prime is also known as "The Final Boss" and "The Immaculate."
Dimitri Alexandrov pins Exodus Prime to the floor during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Fans lined the ring in support. 
Morgan Mercy throws down Barrett Brown during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. The three-wrestler fight was the second of the event. 
Dimitri Alexandrov bashes Exodus Prime during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Alexandrov began his in-ring career in 2015.
Exodus Prime crawls during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. The showcase was hosted by UTA Libraries, UTA Athletics, Student Affairs and Cultural Engagement and Social Change.
Dimitri Alexandrov kicks Exodus Prime during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Alexandrov is also known as "The Russian Renegade" and "The Siberian Savior."
Exodus Prime, left, and Dimitri Alexandrov prepare to wrestle during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. The pair were the last match of the day.
Exodus Prime performs a cutter on Dimitri Alexandrov during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. There were three matches throughout the event. 
Dimitri Alexandrov throws Exodus Prime to the floor during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Wrestlers took the fight outside the ring several times.
Dimitri Alexandrov bashes Exodus Prime during the Celebrate Diversity in Sports with Live Wrestling on April 26 at the Maverick Activities Center. Dimitri Alexandrov is also a tag team wrestler and referee.
