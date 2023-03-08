Photos: Campus welcomes in spring with Holi festival

A student gets gulal powder in his eye during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. The powder is commonly made with cornstarch blended with food, drug and cosmetic grade dyes.
Graduate student Vinay Hirve blows gulal into the air during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Hirve said that Holi is a celebration with colors of love and a festival of joy.
Students throw gulal in the air during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 on the Maverick Activities Center. The event was hosted by the Office of International Education, Apartment and Residence Life and the Nepalese Students' Association.
Graduate student Moukthika Dasika, right, throws gulal powder in an attendee’s face during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Dasika said this event allows people to go against the rules and play with colors and water, which isn't typical of festivals in the U.S.
Computer science sophomore Asmin Pothula, right, spreads gulal powder on electrical engineer sophomore Zayaan Chowdhury, middle, during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Students went around to spread the colorful powder on both friends and strangers attending the event.
Graduate student Rahul Kumar hugs fellow attendee during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Kumar said the holiday shows people that the world is colorful, that we need to love everyone and respect every culture.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.