Photos: Campus welcomes in spring with Holi festival

Photos: Campus welcomes in spring with Holi festival

Graduate student Rachana Ramireddy gets gulal powder thrown onto her during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Ramireddy said this was her second Holi on campus.

A vibrancy of colors, senses and laughter invited attendees to dance and celebrate during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center.

Holi is referred to by many as the “festival of love.” It is said to bring everyone together in hopes of forgetting all the bitterness and unwelcome feelings towards one another.

“We show people that the world is colorful and we need to love everyone,” graduate student Rahul Kumar said. “We need to respect every culture.”

A student gets gulal powder in his eye during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. The powder is commonly made with cornstarch blended with food, drug and cosmetic grade dyes.
Attendees throw gulal powder at each other during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. The event provided free snacks, shirts and gulal powder.
Graduate student Vinay Hirve blows gulal into the air during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Hirve said that Holi is a celebration with colors of love and a festival of joy.
Students throw gulal in the air during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 on the Maverick Activities Center. The event was hosted by the Office of International Education, Apartment and Residence Life and the Nepalese Students' Association.
Graduate student Moukthika Dasika, right, throws gulal powder in an attendee’s face during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Dasika said this event allows people to go against the rules and play with colors and water, which isn't typical of festivals in the U.S.
Students dance in the powdered air during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Before the event, students could scan a QR code for song requests. 
Computer science sophomore Asmin Pothula, right, spreads gulal powder on electrical engineer sophomore Zayaan Chowdhury, middle, during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Students went around to spread the colorful powder on both friends and strangers attending the event.
Graduate student Rahul Kumar hugs fellow attendee during the Holi Festival of Colors on March 8 at the Maverick Activities Center. Kumar said the holiday shows people that the world is colorful, that we need to love everyone and respect every culture.
