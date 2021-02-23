Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude sits in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, said Altitude didn't move much once he was in the tree.
Campus cat Altitude, rests in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, said Altitude wasn't one of the coalition's cats and was unnamed before getting rescued.
Arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap prepares a toy to help coax Altitude from his perch in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, called the Arlington Fire Department, but due to COVID-19 the department is not currently able to rescue cats.
Arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap holds campus cat Altitude in a bag after catching him Feb. 23 on the Central Library mall. Altitude was stuck in the tree for about seven hours before Dunlap rescued him.
Campus cat Altitude sits inside an animal carrier after being rescued from a tree Feb. 23 on the Central Library mall. Altitude was given food and water by members of the Campus Cat Coalition after his time in the tree.
A cat got stuck in a tree in front of the Central Library after being chased up by a squirrel. Rohit Gattanaraju, aerospace engineering graduate student, said a squirrel chased the cat at about 10 a.m.
Gattanaraju said he watched over the cat for several hours. After sitting in the tree for seven hours, the cat was named Altitude by members of the UTA Campus Cat Coalition who had watched over him.
At about 5:30 p.m., arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap arrived to help remove the cat after Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, Campus Cat Coalition president in training, called him. She was directed to Dunlap after a referral from the Arlington Fire Department.
After a few minutes, Dunlap managed to coax Altitude out of the tree and secure him in an animal carrier for the Campus Cat Coalition.
