Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude sits in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, said Altitude didn't move much once he was in the tree.

A cat got stuck in a tree in front of the Central Library after being chased up by a squirrel. Rohit Gattanaraju, aerospace engineering graduate student, said a squirrel chased the cat at about 10 a.m.

Gattanaraju said he watched over the cat for several hours. After sitting in the tree for seven hours, the cat was named Altitude by members of the UTA Campus Cat Coalition who had watched over him.

At about 5:30 p.m., arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap arrived to help remove the cat after Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, Campus Cat Coalition president in training, called him. She was directed to Dunlap after a referral from the Arlington Fire Department. 

After a few minutes, Dunlap managed to coax Altitude out of the tree and secure him in an animal carrier for the Campus Cat Coalition.

Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap holds campus cat Altitude in a bag after catching him Feb. 23 on the Central Library mall. Altitude was stuck in the tree for about seven hours before Dunlap rescued him. 
Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude, rests in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, said Altitude wasn't one of the coalition's cats and was unnamed before getting rescued. 
Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude sits in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Altitude climbed about halfway up the tree before getting rescued. 
Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude runs after being helped from a tree Feb. 24 outside the Central Library. He was eventually caught and placed into an animal carrier. 
Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Arborist "Treelimb" Jim Dunlap prepares a toy to help coax Altitude from his perch in a tree Feb. 23 outside the Central Library. Maria Luisa Cardenas Viñas, president in training of the Campus Cat Coalition, called the Arlington Fire Department, but due to COVID-19 the department is not currently able to rescue cats.
Photos: Campus cat rescued after seven hours in tree

Campus cat Altitude sits inside an animal carrier after being rescued from a tree Feb. 23 on the Central Library mall. Altitude was given food and water by members of the Campus Cat Coalition after his time in the tree.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments