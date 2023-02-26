 Skip to main content
Photos: Black Gala celebrates Black History Month, community achievements

Students and faculty were invited to the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The event celebrates Black accomplishments throughout UTA.

An energy-filled night rang through the halls in celebration of Black History Month and Black achievement.

The Black Student Association held its annual Black Gala on Sunday in the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Guests showed up with glimmering dresses and shiny suits in accordance to the Harlem Renaissance theme.

Theatrical design sophomore Gabrielle Malbrough helped plan the event and came to showcase her community, she said.

“It makes my heart so warm,” Malbrough said. “It was a big, long process coming to this, and seeing everyone here having a good time, makes it all worth it.”





Political science sophomore Mame Gueye during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Gueye said she attended the event in support of the Black Student Association.
Table decor covers the table during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Food, music and dancing filled the room throughout the night.
Nursing sophomore Tamia Stockett presents awards during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. As a member of the Black Student Association, Stockett came to celebrate Black History Month.
Attendees talk and eat during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Decorated tables surrounded the dance floor.
Psychology senior Kenzaria Atkins sings during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Atkins performed a solo and a song alongside the Maverick Melodies.
Awards line the table during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. The awards recognized various Black organizations and student superlatives.
Theatrical design sophomore Gabrielle Malbrough receives “Most Photogenic” award during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Malbrough planned the event to showcase the Black community and said the large turnout made her heart warm.
