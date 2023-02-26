Photos: Black Gala celebrates Black History Month, community achievements

Nursing sophomore Tamia Stockett presents awards during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. As a member of the Black Student Association, Stockett came to celebrate Black History Month.
Theatrical design sophomore Gabrielle Malbrough receives “Most Photogenic” award during the Black Gala on Feb. 26 at the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Malbrough planned the event to showcase the Black community and said the large turnout made her heart warm.
An energy-filled night rang through the halls in celebration of Black History Month and Black achievement.
The Black Student Association held its annual Black Gala on Sunday in the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom. Guests showed up with glimmering dresses and shiny suits in accordance to the Harlem Renaissance theme.
Theatrical design sophomore Gabrielle Malbrough helped plan the event and came to showcase her community, she said.
“It makes my heart so warm,” Malbrough said. “It was a big, long process coming to this, and seeing everyone here having a good time, makes it all worth it.”
