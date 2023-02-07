Photos: Basketball returns to break the ice

 Skip to main content
Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr. slam dunks on an opponent during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. UTA won the game 70-58.

As icy roads became smooth again and the third winter storm of the last three years became a part of history, campus finally began to return to normal Saturday when fans gathered at College Park Center to watch the men’s and women’s basketball games.

The doubleheader was the first event held on campus since the winter freeze forced UTA to switch to remote for the majority of the week. Between the two games, over 2,500 fans packed in the stands to watch UTA’s basketball teams compete.

The women’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss in a 87-70 defeat to Utah Tech University, while the men’s basketball team picked up a 70-58 upset win over second-ranked Sam Houston State University. 

Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr., right, high fives junior guard Kyron Gibson after Gibson scored a point during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Young Jr. scored nine points this game.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs jumps to shoot the ball during a game against Utah Tech University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Jacobs scored a team-best 16 points.
UTA Maverick Dancers perform during a game against Utah Tech University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. The group danced several times at both the men’s and women’s games.
Fifth-year guard Kayla White shoots the ball at the free throw line during a game against Utah Tech University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. White scored 15 points this game.
Southlake resident Nick Kelley, 34, shows his sons the T-shirt they caught during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. This was Kelley’s first game of the season.
Freshman forward Brandon Walker extends to sink the ball during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Walker scored nine points this game.
Dancers from the Encore School of Dance shimmer in the spotlight during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. The school opened in 1994, educating dancers of all ages.
Junior guard Kyron Gibson leaps to shoot the ball during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Gibson scored 10 points and had eight assists this game.
Freshman guard Nya Threatt catches her breath after being knocked down during a game against Utah Tech University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Threatt scored 12 points this game.
Freshman guard Taleyah Jones looks for open teammates during a game against Utah Tech University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Jones had six rebounds this game, earning a personal season high.
