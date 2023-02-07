Photos: Basketball returns to break the ice

Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr., right, high fives junior guard Kyron Gibson after Gibson scored a point during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. Young Jr. scored nine points this game.
Southlake resident Nick Kelley, 34, shows his sons the T-shirt they caught during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. This was Kelley’s first game of the season.
Dancers from the Encore School of Dance shimmer in the spotlight during a game against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 4 at the College Park Center. The school opened in 1994, educating dancers of all ages.
As icy roads became smooth again and the third winter storm of the last three years became a part of history, campus finally began to return to normal Saturday when fans gathered at College Park Center to watch the men’s and women’s basketball games.
The doubleheader was the first event held on campus since the winter freeze forced UTA to switch to remote for the majority of the week. Between the two games, over 2,500 fans packed in the stands to watch UTA’s basketball teams compete.
The women’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss in a 87-70 defeat to Utah Tech University, while the men’s basketball team picked up a 70-58 upset win over second-ranked Sam Houston State University.
