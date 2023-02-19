Photos: Arlington Renegades score first victory at Choctaw Stadium in season opener

Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns runs onto the field to start the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Vaughns had the second-most catches, 4, and receiving yards, 38, on the team.
Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc talks with defensive back Antonio Phillips after a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. LeBlanc wears 21 for the Renegades while Phillips wears 21 for the Vipers.
Daniel Agonies, 14, RWG STEM Academy student, yells after meeting XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Agonies was among a section of students invited to the game.
Linebacker Will Clarke removes his helmet during a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The XFL is in its third iteration after the 2020 shutdown due to COVID-19 and 2001 closure.
The sounds of thousands of fans spilled out of Choctaw Stadium on Feb. 18 in anticipation of the XFL season opener.
In their opening match, The Arlington Renegades stood their ground and won 22-20 against the Las Vegas Vipers.
The Renegades’ victory came nearly three years following the season suspension due to COVID-19 and was their first ever in Choctaw Stadium, as they left 0-3 at home in 2020. Their last win was 24-12 over the Seattle Dragons on Feb. 22, 2020.
“The dreams and opportunity come together,” quarterback Drew Plitt said. “We got the chance to play ball and keep playing as long as we can, so that’s what we’re here to do.”
The Renegades will head to their next game against the Houston Roughnecks on Feb. 26 in Houston.
