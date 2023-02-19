 Skip to main content
Photos: Arlington Renegades score first victory at Choctaw Stadium in season opener

Fans fill the stands during a game against the Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. 12,047 fans were in attendance.

The sounds of thousands of fans spilled out of Choctaw Stadium on Feb. 18 in anticipation of the XFL season opener.

In their opening match, The Arlington Renegades stood their ground and won 22-20 against the Las Vegas Vipers.

The Renegades’ victory came nearly three years following the season suspension due to COVID-19 and was their first ever in Choctaw Stadium, as they left 0-3 at home in 2020. Their last win was 24-12 over the Seattle Dragons on Feb. 22, 2020.

“The dreams and opportunity come together,” quarterback Drew Plitt said. “We got the chance to play ball and keep playing as long as we can, so that’s what we’re here to do.”

The Renegades will head to their next game against the Houston Roughnecks on Feb. 26 in Houston.

XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces the start of a game against the Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades faced The Vipers to open the XFL season.
Players keep their eyes on the ball during a game against the Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades made their comeback from a 14-3 deficit after halftime.
Running back Adrian Killins kneels before a game against the Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Renegades defeated Vipers 22-20.
Lancaster Independent School District students run on the field before a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The students were invited by the Renegades to open the game.
Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns runs onto the field to start the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Vaughns had the second-most catches, 4, and receiving yards, 38, on the team.
Fans swing their Renegades towels during a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Fans received a free towel upon entrance to the stadium.
Linebacker Will Clarke removes his helmet during a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The XFL is in its third iteration after the 2020 shutdown due to COVID-19 and 2001 closure.
Daniel Agonies, 14, RWG STEM Academy student, yells after meeting XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. Agonies was among a section of students invited to the game.
Offensive lineman Cameron Hunt adjusts his brace before a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades will play nine more games this season.
Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc talks with defensive back Antonio Phillips after a game against the Las Vegas Vipers on Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium. LeBlanc wears 21 for the Renegades while Phillips wears 21 for the Vipers.
