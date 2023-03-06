 Skip to main content
Photos: Arlington Renegades defeat Orlando Guardians 10-9 at home

Defensive back De'Vante Bausby runs after snatching the ball during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Bausby had two solo tackles.

The crowd erupted as wide receiver Tyler Vaughn scored a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter March 5 in a game against the Orlando Guardians.

The game ended 10-9, resulting in the Renegades second win out of three games.

The team will be heading to St. Louis, Missouri, on March 12 to face the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Running back De'Veon Smith catches the ball during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Smith gained a total of 49 yards when catching the ball. 
Tight end Sal Cannella plows through opponents during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Cannella’s longest reception was 10 yards.
Linebacker Darnell Sankey dances after sacking the opponent during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Sankey had five solo tackles.
The Renegades work to take down an opponent during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades had one passing touchdown.
Linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley kneels at the players' bench during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Graham-Mobley had one assisted tackle.
The Renegades line up during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades had 27 rush attempts.
Helmets lay on the players' bench during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Arlington Renegades won 10-9. 
Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns drives the ball during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Vaughns had one touchdown.
Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns hurdles an opponent during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Vaughns gained a total of 39 yards.
Defensive backers De'Vante Bausby, left, high fives Shakur Brown during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades completed 18 of their passes.
Defensive back Shakur Brown runs for a hug after a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Brown had three solo tackles.
Defensive lineman T.J. Barnes headbutts linebacker Willie Taylor during a game against the Orlando Guardians on March 5 at the Choctaw Stadium. Barnes had one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
