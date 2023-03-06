Photos: Arlington Renegades defeat Orlando Guardians 10-9 at home

The crowd erupted as wide receiver Tyler Vaughn scored a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter March 5 in a game against the Orlando Guardians.
The game ended 10-9, resulting in the Renegades second win out of three games.
The team will be heading to St. Louis, Missouri, on March 12 to face the St. Louis Battlehawks.
