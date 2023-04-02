 Skip to main content
Photos: Arlington Renegades compete against Seattle Sea Dragons

Photos: Arlington Renegades compete against Seattle Sea Dragons

Irving resident Connor Ciresi, 25, holds his niece, Arlington resident Adriel Varrientos, 3, during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. While Ciresi is a season ticket holder, this is Varriento’s first XFL game.

Blue and orange fill the stands on a cool Friday evening as the Arlington Renegades competed against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at Choctaw Stadium. 

Although the Renegades fought neck and neck throughout the game, they fell 24-15. 

The team will go against the Orlando Guardians on April 8 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. 

Running back De'Veon Smith pushes through a defensive swarm during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Smith had two touchdowns.
Quarterback Drew Plitt hugs the ball as his opponents fall during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Smith’s longest pass play was a total of 31 yards.
Quarterback Drew Plitt looks to see who is open during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Plitt gained a total of 213 passing yards.
Wide receiver JaVonta Payton sprints with the ball during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Payton caught a forward pass once.
Linebacker Donald Payne drips with sweat during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Payne had two solo tackles and eight assisted tackles.
The Arlington Renegades pile on their opponent during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades lost 15-24.
Quarterback Drew Plitt signs fans jerseys during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades will go against the Orlando Guardians next.
Wide receivers LuJuan Winningham, right, holds back Rannell Hall during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Winningham’s longest reception was 14 yards, and Hall’s was 12.
