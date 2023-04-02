Photos: Arlington Renegades compete against Seattle Sea Dragons

Blue and orange fill the stands on a cool Friday evening as the Arlington Renegades competed against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at Choctaw Stadium.

Although the Renegades fought neck and neck throughout the game, they fell 24-15.

The team will go against the Orlando Guardians on April 8 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

