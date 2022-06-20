Remynse Elementary Drum Club members perform during the MLK Day of Service Festival on June 18 in the Center City Plaza. Becky Myers, 47, Grand Prairie resident and Remynse Elementary music teacher, said that out of the three songs performed, the students wrote two of them along with choreographing the routine.
Fort Worth resident Lateece Mozee, 32, claps for her daughter Laila Robicheaux, 12, during the MLK Day of Service Festival on June 18 in the City Center Plaza. Robicheaux is a part of the Remynse Elementary Drum Club and Mozee said she goes to each of her daughter's performances.
Students from Farrell, Blanton, Wood and Butler Elementary School perform during the MLK Day of Service on June 18 at the City Center Plaza. Music teachers brought students from music and choir classes together to sing four songs.
Arlington resident Marir Aljlam, 3, shows off her face paint during the MLK Day of Service on June 18 at the City Center Plaza. Aljlam’s mother brought her and her sister to the event where they visited vendors and saw performances.
Alpha Phi Alpha members showcase a step routine during the MLK Day of Service on June 18 at the City Center Plaza. The fraternity honored alumni, including Martin Luther King Jr., in their performance.
Fort Worth resident Laila Robicheaux, 12, left, performs with fellow members of Remynse Elementary Drum Club during the MLK Day of Service on June 18 at the City Center Plaza. The students celebrated Juneteenth with their last performance of the school year.
