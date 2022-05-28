Three days after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, members of Alpha Omega Campus Ministry came together for a memorial service Friday at Veterans Park in honor of the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives and those still recovering.

Elise Davis, art history junior and member of Alpha Omega, set up the memorial service to allow people to come together and pray for the families, victims and those recovering in the hospital, she said.

"We can all come together just as one and just be united in this time of loss," Davis said.

The service included a 45-minute prayer circle and a flower dropping where members took turns placing a flower in front of a memorial sign and saying individual prayers for the victims.

The night concluded with members tracing their hand on a poster and filling it with their names and words of encouragement or prayer.

Dallas resident Victoria Houston, 21, laughs after speaking to a friend during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Houston said the memorial shows that people care about the victims' experiences and losses. 
Flowers lay before a sign during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Members of Alpha Omega Campus Ministry met at the park to honor the lives lost in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 
Arlington resident Brooke Lewis, 25, right, traces her hand onto a poster during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Attendees outlined their hands and inside wrote their names with words of encouragement or prayer.
Art history junior Elise Davis, right, and Arlington resident Jaryd Pemberton, 22, adjust a sign during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Davis and Pemberton are both members of Alpha Omega Campus Ministry. 
Arlington resident Kelsey Garrett, 26, hugs her daughter during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Garrett said it sometimes takes a tragedy to open people's eyes and see how they can change things for the better. 
Euless resident Erasmo Salinas, 22, places down a flower during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Salinas came to the memorial to pray for the families. 
Arlington resident Jeremiah Westbrook, 20, prays during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Westbrook said no one deserves to experience anything like the shooting. 
Arlington resident Jaryd Pemberton, 22, stands next to a sign to pray during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. Pemberton said he felt it was appropriate to take time to acknowledge and pray for the families affected by the shooting. 
Members of Alpha Omega Campus Ministry form a prayer circle during a memorial May 27 at Veterans Park. The memorial gave all attendees a chance to speak their condolences or pray for the victims affected by the shooting. 
