Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

Students walk between organization booths during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. UTA has over 260 different student organizations from hobbies to multicultural groups. 

New and returning students moved among booths from student organizations at the fall 2021 Activity Fair Day. Food and music were offered for attendees on the University Center Mall and at Brazos Park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the event. The campus introduced new Spirit Horse "Mosaic" at the fair. Students were able to connect with campus resources and clubs in-person. 

Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

A sign directs student organizations towards check-in to get their table set up during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. Fall 2021 is the 40th anniversary of the event. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

Attendees observe a displayed car during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. This event is held at the beginning of each fall and spring semester. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

New Spirit Horse "Mosaic" debuts during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. This event connected students with campus resources and clubs. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

Graduate student Hussein Hashemi Senejani plays chess with students interested in the Maverick Chess Club during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. Many clubs hosted games and offered prizes to students. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

Gift bags from Campus Recreation line the tables during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. New and returning students were able to view organizations and figure out which ones they were interested in at the event. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

A UTA Racing Formula Car makes an appearance during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. UTA's Formula SAE Racing team has won eight championships in the United States. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

The Maverick Cookout serves hamburgers on Sept. 1 on the University Center Mall. Food was sold to attendees for $5 at Brazos Park. 
Photos: UTA Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources

Mike Lee, keyboard and vocalist for Time Machine, performs during Activity Fair Day on Sept. 1 at Brazos Park. Time Machine is a Dallas-based cover band. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments