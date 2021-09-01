New and returning students moved among booths from student organizations at the fall 2021 Activity Fair Day. Food and music were offered for attendees on the University Center Mall and at Brazos Park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the event. The campus introduced new Spirit Horse "Mosaic" at the fair. Students were able to connect with campus resources and clubs in-person.
Photos: Activity Fair Day celebrates 40th anniversary, connects students with resources
Nicholas Badeaux
