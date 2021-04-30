Photos: 2021 Spring Music Fest features local bands, relocates indoors due to rain

Artemis Funk performs at the Spring Music Fest on April 30 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Their song "Hold It Down" was nominated to be on the 2021 Millennium Music Conference Compilation CD.

 Photo by Nicholas Badeaux

Several local bands performed during the 2021 Spring Music Fest by EXCEL Campus Activities after moving to the Bluebonnet Ballroom from Brazos Park due to the rain.

Local bands Jacob and the Ethnics, Artemis Funk, Cure For Paranoia, Cecilia Grace and D & Chi all played for 30 to 45 minutes. 

EXCEL Campus Activities offered free snacks, drinks and games where participants could win prizes. Attendees were given lanyards with the band names and glowsticks. 

Bass guitarist Spencer Weaver plays with Jacob and the Ethnics on April 30 at Spring Music Fest in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The Spring Music Fest was moved inside from Brazos Park due to rain. 
A crowd gathers to watch the Spring Music Fest on April 30 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. EXCEL Campus Activities handed out free drinks, snacks and prizes throughout the event.
Jacob and the Ethnics performs at the Spring Music Fest on April 30 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The band played several songs and hopes to release an album this summer.
Saxophonist Patrick Pombuena and bass guitarist Max Wadsworth of Artemis Funk perform at the Spring Music Fest on April 30 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Artemis Funk is a band from Arlington.
