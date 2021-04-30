Photos: 2021 Spring Music Fest features local bands, relocates indoors due to rain

Several local bands performed during the 2021 Spring Music Fest by EXCEL Campus Activities after moving to the Bluebonnet Ballroom from Brazos Park due to the rain.
Local bands Jacob and the Ethnics, Artemis Funk, Cure For Paranoia, Cecilia Grace and D & Chi all played for 30 to 45 minutes.
EXCEL Campus Activities offered free snacks, drinks and games where participants could win prizes. Attendees were given lanyards with the band names and glowsticks.
