Looking back on memories made, inspiration given this Father's Day

“It’s moments like these that stick with me, how he’d routinely make time to intentionally make memories with us.” | Drew Shaw, managing editor
I remember the smell of my dad’s cologne, crisp and sweet with hints of mint. I would tuck my head into his suit’s sleeve as we sat on our couch after he got home from work and we’d eaten dinner. He’d flip open a book I had chosen from the library, usually an I Spy paperback, and I would breathe in the cool menthol cologne still soaked in his office clothes as he’d read.
Then there were the times he’d phone to say goodnight from his business-trip hotel room. He’d play me his music, or we’d watch old Westerns together. It’s moments like these that stick with me, how he’d routinely make time to intentionally make memories with us. When money was low and stress high, he’d still be home for dinner to crack bad jokes across the dining room table and listen to my day of elementary school.
He’d say now he regrets not spending enough time with us, but he doesn’t give himself enough credit. He’s an overachieving, people-loving, ambitious-minded businessman — being content is a challenge.
We catch up when we can, he at the height of his career and me at the beginning of mine. A couple nights a year, we’re out on the porch smoking his dark, warm cigars, unpacking our disagreements over earth-burnt puffs of tobacco.
Between the Kodak moments, he’s stocked me with a library full of unsolicited advice that I revisit more than I’d like to admit.
I look up to him, and I think of all this every time I spray on my clean, minty cologne.
“I strive to have just a crumb of the courage, wit and determination that he had throughout his life.” | Ronaldo Bolaños, photojournalist
For many immigrant parents, the past is tucked away deep inside to prevent it from escaping.
Their stories of the past get stored as they try to make the American dream become a reality. My father has been no different.
At times, it is hard for him to say how he feels inside. Sometimes, a sliver of his life story comes into light, like working as a ranch hand growing up, making a living in Mexico City or finally chasing his own piece of the American dream.
With so many twists and turns in his life, you wonder how one explains it as “normal.”
If my dad's life was a car, it would be an old Ford sedan; a slow cruiser, filled with stories in the trunk and an engine that could go another million miles.
With such a smooth-driving car, he doesn't seem so phased by the countless oil changes, flat tires and faulty spark plugs in his life.
He prides himself in knowing as much as he can and fixing any issues that come his way. When he doesn't have an answer to a problem, he takes the time to jerry-rig something together.
He has taught me to never stop learning.
More than ever, I try to be like my father. I strive to have just a crumb of the courage, wit and determination that he had throughout his life.
“He is now the inspiration of my work after years of being his.” | Christine Vo, multimedia editor
In my eyes, there’s nothing he can’t do.
Wearing one of the countless flannels my mother bought him, jeans patched with small squares of others, a gold cross that he never takes off and a lunch bag draped over his shoulder, he gets ready for his next 12-hour shift as a machinist.
He is selfless, hard-working, loving and one hell of a dad.
Since we were young, my dad instilled his hard work ethic into his children. He works seven days a week, a force of habit from his long days in Vietnam as a farmer. He did everything he could to support his family.
Now, whenever he gives up a day of work here and there to rest, he spends it checking up on his two kids in the Marines as the other two eat the dish he spent hours making.
At every party, you can find him laughing with his brother, surrounded by friendships that began before I was born, who’ve since become family.
I searched through hundreds of photos, and I found few including my father. He was always behind the camera, the place I now find myself.
As the story goes, my father sparked my passion in photography. More than a decade later, he is now the inspiration of my work after years of being his.
“That’s what dads should do, and he picked it all up even though he never had to.” | Ella Scott, engagement editor
I was adopted by my dad. I won’t reword that any other way because it’s the truth.
We never had to share a last name or DNA for him to be my father. Since the day my mom brought him into my life, he’s wiped my tears, ensured I was fed and clothed, and filled our home with happiness.
He became my best friend, protector, comforter and superhero. All these years later, that still remains true.
I fell off my bike, he picked me up and encouraged me to try again. I lost a friend, he wiped every tear for days after. I became skeptical of my future career plan, he talked me through every option. I moved out, he offered support through it all. Now, he’s the first person I call when I need anything.
That’s what dads should do, and he picked it all up even though he never had to.
Moving out was difficult. I didn’t know how to live away from him. I miss him tapping my foot and saying, “time to get up,” every morning. I miss him making the best grilled ham-and-cheese sandwiches. I miss him staying awake when I came home late from games or dates.
Having him as my dad shaped me into who I am today. He inspires me to do my best in everything. Father’s Day is one day of the year to celebrate him being the greatest father figure every other day.
