Lone Star Reptile Expo showcases scales and tails

On a cold crisp weekend in March, attendees flocked to the warmth of the St. Jude Events Venue to see a collection of cold-blooded animals. Tables, displayed with different species and breeds of reptiles, filled the space as people squeezed through clustered aisles to see the next animal.
The Lone Star Reptile Expo hosted the event March 18 to 19 to anyone, from reptile lovers to those trying to overcome their fear. The weekend-long event takes place across the state, landing in Arlington in March, July and December each year.
Zac Parpart, owner and operator of Parpart’s Pristine Pythons, said the Lone Star Reptile Expo is one of the longest running reptile expos in Texas, going on over 20 years. Parpart said the event has been held at the venue for over a decade, with most breeders being local.
“That’s why this is one of my favorite shows: buy local, shop local, buy small,” he said. “It might be one of the smaller shows, but you’ll notice there’s always a good diversity here.”
The majority of customers he sees are either looking for a first or new pet or just for something to do on the weekend, he said. But there are always some who frequent local reptile shows.
“I’ve done the show four times now, and there’s definitely people that I’m gonna see every single time,” Parpart said. “They’re probably going to leave with something every time.”
Among the clustered crowds of people, Anna, Texas, resident Drake Johnson tenderly holds an orange dream vanilla yellowbelly.
“Don’t act nervous,” Johnson said. “Be very gentle with them. Try not to show any fear because I don’t wanna make the snake nervous.”
When it comes to your first pet snake, Parpart recommends either a ball python or corn snake. He said corn snakes are a little more of an adventure to handle and care for than ball pythons, but they are more tolerant to Texas living conditions. While ball pythons are considered pet rocks, they require a little more effort in humidity, so there is a trade-off.
“If you let a small kid run off with a corn snake, you’re gonna be hunting for a corn snake in a minute. You let a small kid run off with the ball python, they’re still going to have it in a minute,” he said.
Across the room, the vendors passionately shared information about the reptiles they were selling — snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles, scorpions, isopods and even axolotls.
Granbury, Texas, resident Amanda Ready smiles as kids gape at her colorful chameleons. The panther chameleon was her first reptile, and she has loved them ever since.
“Just our absolute favorite animals. I mean, hello, it’s a rainbow,” Ready said.
He brought both Ambanja and Sambava localities from Madagascar to sell. “We try to breed for the wild-type look as much as we can because they were created right the first time, no reason for human intervention at all,” she said.
When it comes to maintaining a chameleon and their environment, Ready emphasizes keeping it simple. She uses fake plants so they can be easily cleaned and puts paper towels or puppy pads at the bottom of the cage for a quick change.
Ready uses these cleaning tactics to focus more time and effort on her animals rather than their environment.
“I feel like, honestly, you get more out of this than you would at a zoo because you can see these animals a whole lot closer, sometimes hold them, touch them, pet them, you know more than you can at a zoo,” she said. “And if you enjoy zoos, you’re gonna love a reptile show.”
Parpart said he once showed off a snake to a lady who loved it and wanted to take it home. However, the snake had other plans.
“It just pooped all over her. And she’s just like, ‘Here you go,’ handed it back, turned around and left the expo, did not buy anything,” he chuckled.
Alongside the animals, the vendors sold food, tanks and other necessary items to ensure comfort and safety for the animals.
A small shop with reptile supplies, stuffed plushies and toys for young reptile enthusiasts stood near the exit for attendees to buy souvenirs.
“If you’re real nice and polite, you might find somebody to let you hold stuff that you’ve never had a chance to hold in your life before,” Parpart said. “You might find yourself enjoying a new hobby that you never knew you were interested in.”
