The comic will rotate biweekly to each illustrator and tell a story through their designs. Each new comic will be added to this page biweekly.
Illustration: Telephone, a rotating comic, by The Shorthorn design desk
- By The Shorthorn design desk
-
-
- 0
Vivian Santillan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Kirby Teegarden
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Arturo Ramos
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Cristina Del Coro Trio
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
HELP WANTED
Bowen Road Day School
Monday - Friday 2:30pm - 6pm FIRM
Camp Counselor for school age children
K-5th grade experience.
817-275-1291
TOP FIVE ARTICLES
-
Editorial: UTA has fumbled its COVID-19 response as the semester begins
-
Opinion: Vaccine, mask requirements should be a personal choice, not a government mandate
-
Opinion: Gov. Greg Abbott’s crusade against local mask mandates exposes his party’s hypocrisy
-
UTA associate professor of management dies at 63
-
Updated UTA fall 2021 hours of operations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.