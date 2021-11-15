According to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, senior animals have a lower adoption rate compared to younger dogs. Senior dogs have a 25% adoption rate while younger dogs have a 60% adoption rate.
Illustration: Learn more about senior pets as November marks Senior Pet Adoption Month
Kirby Teegarden
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
SPROUTS Springroll and Pho
NOW HIRING
Hiring for to-go/boba, server, and kitchen staff.
Make up to $14 per hour.
Food and drink perks. Apply in person.
Open Mon - Sat 11a-8p
780 E Road to Six Flags St
Suite 238
Arlington, TX 76011
TOP FIVE ARTICLES
-
Arlington launches free public Wi-Fi area in east side of city
-
To background or binge-watch: UTA students share their show recommendations for fall
-
UTA’s Annual Drag Show makes a dazzling return to campus following hiatus
-
Arlington Fire Department offers COVID-19 vaccines, boosters to public
-
UTA to celebrate Texas Tier One designation on Friday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.