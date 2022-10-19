How to detect breast cancer

MAC'S ON MAIN Grapevine Location



Part time AM & PM Host

$13.00 per hour



Family-owned upscale restaurant

offers a great schedule & flexible hours

for high school or college students.

Benefits also include discounts on food.



NO LATE HOURS. Perfect for Part-time

Working Parent or Student.

Must be able to work 2-3 shifts per week.



No experience necessary

We love being your first job!



Apply in Person Only Please.



Mac's on Main

909 S. Main St. #110

Grapevine, Tx 76051

11:00 - 4:30 pm Mon-Sat

