Families, students move in for first week of school

Nursing freshman Ella Ward, center, waits with her family to move into her dorm during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at West Hall. Ward said she likes to learn and is excited to make new friends and connections.
Roanoke, Texas, residents Susan Melton, 64, left, and Debbie Avery, 62, right, laugh with Bedford, Texas, resident Owen Ward, 15, during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at West Hall. All three helped nursing freshman Ella Ward move in.
Chris Muller, Campus Recreation associate director, watches as students check in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 outside of Arlington Hall. Muller and every volunteer wore the same shirt while aiding students with checking in, moving or by providing carts.
