Families, students move in for first week of school

Students move in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at Arlington Hall. The hall had a vast amount of volunteers waiting to aid students.

New and returning students arrived in cars overflowing with luggage, eager for the beginning of a new school year.

UTA hosted its annual Move-In Event on Saturday across all residence halls on campus to welcome students the weekend before classes start.

Various returning students volunteered for the event, helping students and parents carry luggage into dorms. The campus also offered dollies and carts for checkout.

Nursing freshman Ella Ward, center, waits with her family to move into her dorm during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at West Hall. Ward said she likes to learn and is excited to make new friends and connections.
Roanoke, Texas, residents Susan Melton, 64, left, and Debbie Avery, 62, right, laugh with Bedford, Texas, resident Owen Ward, 15, during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at West Hall. All three helped nursing freshman Ella Ward move in.
Chris Muller, Campus Recreation associate director, watches as students check in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 outside of Arlington Hall. Muller and every volunteer wore the same shirt while aiding students with checking in, moving or by providing carts.
Students and parents move in during the Move-in Event on Aug. 20 at Vandergriff Hall. The event included stations for students to check in and fix their Mav IDs if any issues occurred.
