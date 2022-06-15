Faces of UTA: Incoming freshmen share thoughts on campus experience

Tobias Silas | Incoming undeclared freshman
Despite being undeclared, Silas is leaning toward majoring in computer science.
“I’m really excited to learn about programming because I’ve been wanting to do that ever since I was 12,” he said.
Growing up, video games were his safe haven, and he hopes to learn to make his own games while at UTA.
“I kind of want to create some [video games] so that I can be other people’s safe haven,” he said.
Allison Herrera | Incoming nursing freshman
UTA is about four hours away from home, Herrera said.
While in school, she’s excited to experience things alone and meet new professors.
Herrera said she hopes to get a good education, meet new people and secure a good career once she graduates.
Alexia Berumen | Incoming computer science freshman
Berumen is both excited and nervous to move on campus, which is three hours away from home, she said.
“I really like the campus, and I've heard good things about it,” she said.
She hopes to meet new people and learn more about her major throughout college.
Kara Duong | Incoming medical technology freshman
So far, Duong finds UTA to be big and overwhelming compared to her hometown of Mesquite, Texas, she said.
Despite this, she hopes to do well in her classes and make new friends.
“I just want to experience somewhere a little far away from home,” Duong said.
Sebastian Velasquez | Incoming electrical engineering freshman
Velasquez hopes to gain experience and knowledge through his engineering studies as he works toward his future.
At the moment, he’s not looking for any specific career, he said.
“I’m hoping that the classes will help decide what I enjoy doing best,” Velasquez said.
