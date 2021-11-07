Daylight saving time: What you should know
Gabriela Villatoro
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
HIRING NOW
2 Nursing/Pre-Nursing students
to assist our lovely daughter with disabilities.
Work w/ other students and therapists!
5 minutes from UTA.
Flexible, part-time schedules.
Starts at $13/hr
(817)265-6009 or (817)229-1612.
TOP FIVE ARTICLES
-
UTA, Lockheed Martin partner to bring new employment opportunities to students
-
Interim President Teik Lim named a finalist in the University of Memphis’ presidential search
-
UTA adjunct professor brings city pop to campus
-
Mask acne and the pandemic: How to combat skin irritation from regular mask-wearing
-
Opinion: Nonbinary people are here to stay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.