College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Sexual expression and exploration is a common topic for college students and is nothing to be ashamed of if done in a respectful, conscious and considerate manner. Safety needs to be taken into account to avoid spreading sexually transmitted diseases, infections and unwanted pregnancies.

The best way to avoid both unwanted pregnancies and STDs/STIs is to use contraceptives such as, but not limited to, these options:

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Condoms 

Can prevent both pregnancy and STDs. They come in multiple materials, such as latex, plastic and lambskin. There are two types: male condoms are placed on the penis, with an 85% effective rate, while internal condoms are inserted into the vagina but are less effective, with a 79% effective rate.  

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Birth Control Pill

Birth control pills contain either estrogen and progesterone or just progesterone. They are taken orally once a day and are most effective when taken consistently and on time. 

91% effective at preventing pregnancy.

Can not protect against STDs.

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Implants and IUDs 

Implants or Nexplanon are placed under the skin on either arm and release hormones to prevent pregnancy. It can last for up to 5 years.

IUDs, or intrauterine devices, are placed inside the uterus and are the most effective form of birth control. They can last from three to 12 years, depending on the brand.

99% effective at preventing pregnancy.

Can not protect against STDs. 

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Spermicide and Gel 

Spermicide is a gel inserted into the vagina to prevent pregnancy. 

72% or 86% effective.

Can not protect against STDs. 

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Birth Control Ring 

Birth control rings are inserted into the vagina, removed every 21 days then reinserted for a seven-day period. It works by releasing hormones into the body  to prevent pregnancy.

91% effective

Can not prevent STDs

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Dental Dams 

Dental dams are used during oral sex over the vagina or anus and can prevent the oral spread of STDs and provide comfort for both partners. 

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Emergency contraceptive pills 

Emergency contraceptive, also known as “the morning-after pill” or Plan-B is an oral pill taken up to 120 hours after unprotected sex but is more effective when taken sooner or in case of other birth control failure to prevent pregnancy. Available over the counter and effectivity is based on time, weight and hormone level of the pill. 

College is a good time to discuss sexual health

Abstinence 

Not every college student has sex, which is perfectly normal and healthy. According to the National College Health Assessment, 35% of undergraduate students reported having no sexual partners within the past year, and 49% of undergraduate students reported having 1 to 2 sexual partners within the past year. Abstinence is the practice of not having intercourse.

100% effective at preventing STDs and pregnancy. 

Withdrawal 

Also known as “pull-out,” this method can not prevent STDs and is only effective when the penis is removed before ejaculation. 

@StarberryPunch

design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments