Arlington celebrates Asian culture, music and food

Arlington Chinese Dance Group performs a cultural dance on stage during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed twice to “Golden Peacock & Moon” and “Red Silk Dance” throughout the event.

A festive blend of culture, music and food brought a little piece of Asia to the community in celebration of the diverse Asian heritage that resides in Arlington.

The Asian Heritage Celebration was held April 15 at the Levitt Pavilion. The celebration had various food trucks, vendors and entertainment ranging from balloon animals to bracelet making.

The festival showcased 26 performances, highlighting many Asian cultures through dances, songs and fashion.

Attendees sit and watch during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. There were 26 performances throughout the event.
The Raagaleena Dance Academy perform cultural dances during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The academy performed twice to “Ganesh Stuthi” and “Jatiswaram” during the event.
Members of Raagaleena Dance Academy react to the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe open the festival with their traditional routine.
Members of the Fair Ladies Club walk on stage during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The Fair Ladies Club members demonstrated some of the 56 different ethnic groups in China. 
Henan Opera singer HongLi Wang sings during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed “Mulan.”
The XJ Dance Troupe danced during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed “Cheongsam Romance Dance.” 
Eva Sun performs a solo during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. Sun was part of the XJ Star Dance Troupe. 
An Arlington Chinese Dance Group member smiles during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed twice.
Members of the Dallas Sumo Club wrestle during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The club put on demonstrations both throughout the event and on stage.
Members of the XJ Star Dance School dance during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed "Spring Rain.”
