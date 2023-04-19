Arlington celebrates Asian culture, music and food

Arlington Chinese Dance Group performs a cultural dance on stage during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The group performed twice to “Golden Peacock & Moon” and “Red Silk Dance” throughout the event.
The Raagaleena Dance Academy perform cultural dances during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The academy performed twice to “Ganesh Stuthi” and “Jatiswaram” during the event.
Members of Raagaleena Dance Academy react to the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe open the festival with their traditional routine.
Members of the Fair Ladies Club walk on stage during the Asian Heritage Celebration on April 15 at Levitt Pavilion. The Fair Ladies Club members demonstrated some of the 56 different ethnic groups in China.
