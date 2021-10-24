The volleyball team (6-13, 4-6) continued Sun Belt Conference play this past weekend.

On Oct. 22, the Mavericks started the weekend with a 3-0 sweep against Appalachian State University to earn their sixth win of the season.

UTA followed their win against the Mountaineers with a 3-0 loss to Coastal Carolina University on Oct. 23.

The Mavericks had two players reach career milestones, with junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend reaching 1,000 career kills and sophomore libero Alli Wells reaching 1,000 career digs.

