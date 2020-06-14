weather
Arlington and North Texas residents can expect hot and dry temperatures, warming up into the mid-90s for the week.

Temperatures will generally be in the low to mid-70s with highs each day in the mid-90s, said Eric Martello, National Weather Service senior meteorologist. This is typical for summers in North Texas.

“The only differences we may see as we get through the week [are] a little increase in humidity each day,” Martello said.

People should be aware of how much time they’re spending outdoors toward the second half of the week as the humidity and heat index will rise a bit, he said.

When outdoors, Martello said people should wear light-colored or athletic clothing — don’t wear things that don’t evaporate sweat well.

People working outdoors should take frequent breaks in either shade or air conditioning and make sure to drink water-based fluids in order to stay hydrated, he said.

“Make sure that you also limit your time. Don't stay outdoors too long or do something that's too much overexertion,” Martello said.

No rainfall is forecasted for the week, but there is a low chance of rain toward the weekend.

