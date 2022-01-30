Mild temperatures to start week before cold front rolls in Wednesday

Arlington can expect seasonal temperatures to start the week until they drop to freezing conditions.
Monday has a chance of rain with highs in the upper 60s, said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist. Mild temperatures will hold until dipping into the 30s and 40s Wednesday due to a strong cold front which could bring winter precipitation.
The chance of precipitation will taper off Thursday afternoon, but people should expect freezing temperatures with highs in the upper 20s at night, she said.
Sanchez recommends taking precautions at home by monitoring water pipes during the freezing weather.
