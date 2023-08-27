 Skip to main content
Metroplex to see slightly cooler weather

Metroplex to see slightly cooler weather

The Metroplex will be experiencing a cold front this week, causing temperatures to dip to double digits.

From Sunday to Thursday, the cold front will bring cooler and drier conditions ranging from the mid to high 90s during the day and low 70s at night, said Tom Bradshaw, National Weather Service meteorologist. The week will finish with triple-digits.

“Unfortunately [the Metroplex] won’t have much in the way of rain,” Bradshaw said. “But at least we’re going to have slightly, slightly, cooler conditions over the next four or five days.

The heat index values won’t be as “outrageous” this week, and with highs under 100, the area should be able to escape the excessive heat warnings.

