Meet The Shorthorn's fall 2023 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
During the fall semesters, The Shorthorn has about 50 staff members, and 10 of them are editors. The editors assign and edit content, as well as hire and manage their staff members.
Get to know the fall 2023 editor team below.
Mandy Huynh is the editor-in-chief and a journalism senior with a minor in technical writing. She manages the entire newsroom and is responsible for the publication’s content direction. When not in the newsroom, she is stress baking, gaming or reading. She also loves her collection of stuffed animals.
@MandyHuynh12 | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Drew Shaw is the managing editor and a journalism and political science senior. He will work with the editors in managing content and The Shorthorn’s production flow. Shaw loves hiking, traveling, reading and drinking La Croix. In his free time, Shaw is likely playing guitar, spending time with family or taking care of his houseplants.
@shawlings601 | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Deekota Diaz is the copy desk chief and an English senior. She’ll lead a team of copy editors who will check over each story for grammar and accuracy according to AP Style before they publish. Outside of work, she enjoys writing, traveling, visiting arcades and contemplating her long backlog of video games and books. She’ll get to them all one day… probably.
@deekotadiaz | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
José Romero is the news editor and a journalism senior. He is responsible for all content across news, life and sports. Romero is a fan of graphic novels, reading various materials from Image Comics to Marvel Comics. If you need some recommendations, just ask him.
@jrbalvino | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Hannah García is the incoming associate news editor and a journalism junior. She will help manage the news desk along with the news editor. García is a maximalist to the core, collecting trinkets and keepsakes wherever she goes. She enjoys drinking caffeine, listening to music or podcasts, and watching lets-plays on YouTube.
@hjgarcia0 | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Isaac Appelt is the sports editor and a journalism senior. He will work with the other editors to produce in-depth coverage of UTA’s sports teams while also covering Arlington’s growing presence in the global sporting arena. In his spare time, Appelt likes watching sports and spending time with friends playing board games. His favorite games are Settlers of Catan and The Resistance.
@isaacappelt | sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Chris Huddleston is the opinion editor and an English and psychology senior. He will write the editorials for the paper each week and organize the Community Voices column, allowing all students the chance to share their thoughts and perspective with the whole student body. He believes that every student has a story to share that deserves to be told. If he's not in the newsroom, you can find him either hanging by a rope in the rock climbing gym or holed up in his room with a book.
@chris_huddie |opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Ella Scott is the engagement editor and an advertising and public relations senior. She will oversee the content on every social platform and put together e-newsletters. Scott enjoys spending time with family, eating, watching movies with her fiancé and playing with her dog and cat. She also loves doing makeup, watching true crime documentaries and reading romantic novels.
@ellascott02 | engagement-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Christine Vo is the multimedia editor and journalism junior. She will oversee a desk of creatives to produce visuals for the newspaper, including photos and videos. Vo loves taking photos of anything and everything for the sake of an Instagram photo dump. She enjoys trying new things, the company of others and making them laugh, even if it is unintentional.
@trinhvchristine | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Abbas Ghor is a general studies senior and the design editor. He is a graphic designer by profession and an international student from Tanzania who previously served as the design editor at The Collegian. He will maintain The Shorthorn’s design standard and manage the illustrators and graphic designers. He loves cooking and discovering new flavors. Ghor also enjoys driving endlessly with ’80s music playing.
@Tanzanian52 | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
