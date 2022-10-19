Mav Madness returns after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

Maverick basketball is back, UTA fans.
Almost.
While the season doesn’t start until Nov. 7, the UTA community will get a chance to see the basketball teams far before the opening games.
UTA Athletics will host Mav Madness on Oct. 20 at College Park Center. The event will start after the volleyball team’s game against Abilene Christian University and is free to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. but may start later depending on the volleyball game, said Eric Trimborn, associate athletic director for External Relations.
“Mav Madness is the premier basketball preseason tip-off event. It will give fans and students their first chance to meet both the men’s and the women’s basketball teams,” Trimborn said.
The first 500 fans will receive a free Mav Madness T-shirt, Trimborn said. There will be complimentary tacos, sliders, chicken tenders and pizza, as well as free soft drinks.
Fans in attendance will be able to participate in giveaways. Prizes include 50-inch TVs, Beats by Dre headphones, RTIC coolers, and a chance to travel with the basketball team, according to a UTA press release.
One fan will get an opportunity to win $10,000. Fans will enter a raffle system, and one person will be selected to attempt a half-court shot, Trimborn said. If they make the shot, the money is theirs.
A skills competition will be led by Pedro Castro, men’s basketball graduate student, and Starr Jacobs, women’s basketball redshirt senior, he said.
The event is UTA’s interpretation of Midnight Madness and is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It was last held in 2019 at Brazos Park.
Midnight Madness started at the University of Maryland in 1971 when then-head coach Lefty Driesell scheduled a midnight practice Oct. 15, the first day teams could practice under the NCAA guidelines, according to a University of Maryland press release.
Now, colleges around the country hold their own version of Midnight Madness. For UTA, it will be the first time in several years the event will be held in College Park Center.
Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach, encouraged all students to come and interact with the teams.
Young said his players are excited to show off for the fans and enjoy seeing students’ support.
“I’m excited about Mav Madness because it gives us an opportunity to build our relationship with the campus,” said Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach.
Trimborn said the Athletics department met with multiple student organizations to encourage them to attend.
“For us, we’re just really trying to get as many student orgs as possible to come in and just want to be part of the event,” he said. “Then hopefully, that leads into a longer partnership with them to say, ‘Okay, how do we take a deeper dive [and] build this relationship between athletics [and] your organization?’”
Trimborn said it opens the door for the department to discover and explore student engagement. This also allows for a partnership that keeps student organizations coming back to games and student-athletes going to student organization functions.
Wright said she’s been trying to get information out to students.
“So what we’re trying to do is put a face to the program,” she said.
She hopes fans will give the event a chance, and when they come out and have a good time, they’ll want to come back.
Sports are part of the college experience, Wright said. While students come to college for academic reasons and to make new friends, she wants students to have an open mind when it comes to basketball.
“You can fall in love with a sport you maybe never thought you would ever watch,” she said.
Both Young and Wright will be walking among the crowd, running trivia games and talking to fans at the event. Also, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be mingling in the crowd during the volleyball match, and Trimborn said the hope is that fans will engage with the players during that period.
Young participated in similar events during his previous coaching stints. He said it’s a relaxed atmosphere where fans and the teams can be excited about the upcoming season.
Wright said the fan support would mean everything to the student-athletes and wants students to come enjoy the experience.
“We need them. We need our student body in order to have a really distinct home court advantage,” Young said. “They are a huge part of wins and losses at home. [Mav Madness] is a way to engage them and show them how important they are to what we’re doing.”
