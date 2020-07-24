A man died after he was shot Thursday night at Liv+ Arlington apartments, according to an Arlington Police Department news release.
Police officers responded to the shooting and found the man near an apartment doorway, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:26 p.m., APD responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of S. Center Street at an apartment community. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult man near an apartment doorway who had been shot. The shooting victim was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/TLTOmlgja9— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) July 24, 2020
Liv+ is located next to UTA campus at 1001 S. Center St., across from the Aerodynamics Research Center and the Division of Enterprise Development Technical Training Center.
Detectives believe there were multiple people at the location before the shooting, and the man may have been involved with “high-risk” activity. They have not ruled robbery out as a possible motive in the incident.
Investigators are working with Liv+ Arlington management to obtain video surveillance footage and speaking with residents to obtain eyewitness accounts, if there are any.
Regional manager Leah Norris sent an email to Liv+ residents Friday morning confirming the location of the shooting. She advised people with information about the incident to call the police at 817-459-5700.
“Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased,” Norris said in the email. “We are committed to doing everything we can to assist them during this difficult time.”
The apartment’s staff is working with authorities and will provide information as it becomes available, according to the email. The staff is also working with local resources to refer any affected residents to support services such as counseling.
“Our primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents and employees,” Norris said. “We can safely say that police have confirmed this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to any of our on-site residents, employees, students or community.”
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man once his next of kin have been notified.
This is a developing story.
