Lion dancing troupe displays passion in tradition

As they wrapped up their performances at Dallas Farmers Market, dancers from the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe, still carrying a lion head and wearing green costume pants, made their way to their next destination, Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie.
It’s their busiest time of the year, having four shows the day before Lunar New Year. The holiday is celebrated within Asian cultures and honors the transition to the Year of the Rabbit on Jan. 22. In some cultures, it will instead be the Year of the Cat. The 15-day celebration is decorated with red lanterns, outfits, traditional envelopes and colorful dragons.
Throughout Lunar New Year weekend, the troupe performed at 10 venues, from grocery stores to the Dallas Mavericks game.
On Jan. 21, they began practice at 9 a.m. and ended performances at 11 p.m. When the team was not performing, they were heading to the next show.
Their love for lion dancing drives the team to put on the best show and be the best version they can be, instructor Kody Tang said. The biggest component of any lion dancer is the constant drive and determination.
“It’s an all-day event, it’s not easy,” Tang said. “We always tie back to why we do it. Number one, it’s for the community. And we do it because we love the activity.”
Tang said he joined the troupe in 2016 when he was a freshman in high school with about 10 members. It has now grown to more than 40.
“The biggest thing that keeps people coming back is knowing that there’s someone there that has the same interest as you, and that person is like your best friend,” he said.
Working behind the scenes, Jonathan Chang, vice president of the Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe, said he makes sure the team is not worried about anything else besides performing. “If you show up and you’re thinking about doing something other than dancing, then I failed my job,” Chang said.
Chang was a part of the original troupe in 2013. The team learned lion dancing from YouTube and from watching the activity growing up, he said.
What began as a place for everyone to just have fun became an escape for those who needed one, Chang said.
Director and instructor Jaime Posada said he first met fellow founder Daniel Tran in middle school. Once they got to college, Tran would give Posada a ride everywhere since they already did many things together.
On a random day, Tran invited Posada to join the new lion dance group and promised to give him a ride to perform. Ten years later, the pair continue to perform and teach students at Jiu Long.
“Whenever you start something and you keep something going with your brothers, you just want to go as long as you can,” Posada said.
The team began with people from different ethnicities and backgrounds and has continued to represent everyone. “That’s a big thing, we like to bridge communities together,” Tang said.
Coming from a Hispanic background, Posada said he didn’t know what he was getting into, but the founders’ determination to grow the organization drew him in. Lion dancing for so long has made Posada proud to share a culture that wasn’t previously his, he said.
“Being able to share the cultures of others around me has established it as part of my culture,” he said.
Chang said that compared to other lion dance groups in the area, Jiu Long is one of the few independent groups that doesn’t dance for a temple and doesn’t charge their dancers a membership fee.
Jiu Long wants to remove the barrier that fees would cause for their dancers, some of whom were provided with their first road trips and plane rides out of the city by the troupe. “We want to create a family and when we started charging, it’s not a family anymore,” Chang said.
By the time the troupe returned to its warehouse in Garland after the four shows, the clock had almost ticked to midnight. They rushed to clean the car before New Year --, a superstition among many Asian communities. On the day of Lunar New Year, the Jiu Long Troupe had five more shows to perform.
“Sometimes we all feel tired after shows, we all feel like we want to quit, but people always come back to JL, because we treat everyone like family,” Tang said.
