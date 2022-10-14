Yoga, art exhibits and haunted mazes in this week’s To-Do list

Whether interested in running in a haunted maze or toward beer and barbecue, Mavericks and Arlington residents have a plethora of events to ponder this week.
Physical Activity
Looking to slow things down? Try free yoga classes from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18 in Burnett Park Fort Worth, Texas. The classes are led by a YMCA instructor and are open to everyone, including the inflexible.
An open mind and a yoga mat are all that are required. The event partners with Neighbor's House Grocery to validate the first 4 hours of parking in the First on 7th parking garage with the purchase of dinner or a snack.
The store also offers 10% off purchases if shown a yoga mat.
Halloween
Get in the Halloween spirit from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m Oct. 18 during Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms. The event features jack-o-lanterns carved by local artists.
Admission ranges from $18 for adults to $14 for children ages 3-12 and is free for children under 3 years old.
Parking is $10 per car.
Pack an extra pair of pants if you plan to attend Ripley’s Nights of Fright at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ripley's Believe It or Not. The event features a haunted mirror maze, a 7D carnival ride, a jaunt through the Wax Museum of Fear and ends with an outdoor scary movie showing.
The event teases live actors prowling throughout the tour, so guests should be prepared for a terrifying evening.
Adult tickets are priced at $29.99 for adults and $24.99 a ticket for children aged 12 and under.
Arts and Culture
The Arlington Museum of Art is opening its newest exhibit, “A Knight’s Tale,” on Oct. 22. The display will recur daily through Feb. 12 and feature 130 rare medieval artifacts, from full suits of armor to equestrian figures.
Interested parties can go Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Adult tickets are listed at $20, seniors 55 and older and teenagers 13-18 at $15 and children 2-12 and groups larger than 10 at $5. Infants and Arlington Museum of Art members are granted free admission.
Arlington is calling brave dragon slayers to learn to play Dungeons & Dragons starting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Arlington Public Library.
Participants can connect with other Dungeons & Dragons players for free and guided sessions where they will learn how to play and how to use the skills learned in the game to improve their writing.
The game encourages teamwork, problem solving, imagination, socialization, and collaboration. All programs are intended for ages 9-17.
