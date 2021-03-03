Women’s History Month trivia, African dancing, a scavenger hunt and more in this week’s To-Do List

Software Carpentry Workshop
UTA Libraries’ dataCAVE is hosting a virtual three-part workshop on software carpentry Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to work with programs like Python used for programming and data analysis and Linux Shell, which is used for task automation and shell scripting.
Those planning to attend must have the proper computer software to participate, but no previous experience is required. The event is free and guests can register online here.
Maverick Conversation: The Pink Tax
Multicultural Affairs is hosting a virtual talk about the “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The discussion is in honor of Women’s History Month and will address what the tax is and the impact it has on women.
This event is free to attend and registration is not required. Guests can join the Microsoft Teams meeting here.
BHM: Afro Legworks Pt 2
The African Student Organization is hosting a class to teach students four African dance moves and their origins Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Maverick Activities Center.
The class is free to attend, and registration is not necessary. It will also be streamed on Teams and Instagram Live.
WHM: Women’s History Month Trivia
The Studio at the Central Library is hosting a virtual game of live trivia to celebrate Women’s History Month Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Guests will be able to play from their phones to win exciting prizes. The event is free, and attendees can log in virtually here.
Online Arlington Scavenger Hunt and Game Night:
Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures is hosting a virtual citywide game night and scavenger hunt Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The game night will include charades, trivia and drawing, and drinking games will be optional for guests 21 and up.
The event is free and attendees can register online here.
@alexushurtado
