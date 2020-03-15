With Mass canceled or restricted, the UTA Catholic community turns to video chat, private prayer

With Tarrant and Dallas counties both under a state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Catholic churches are beginning to cancel or limit public religious gatherings. Events with an attendance of more than 250 people are no longer allowed in either Tarrant County or Dallas County. That includes the Mass, the central act of Catholic worship.

The UTA University Catholic Community normally offers Mass on both Sundays and Wednesdays off campus and holds other religious events and gatherings throughout the week on campus. Now, those on-campus events are being suspended until April 6 in accordance with UTA’s current student organization policies.

Instead, the organization is planning on holding prayer and Bible study meetings via video chats since most members have traveled home for spring break. Jonathan Marek, co-president of the UTA University Catholic Community, said off-campus masses will resume after spring break on March 22 in accordance with the Diocese of Fort Worth, which the organization falls under.

Bishop Michael Olson of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth issued a pastoral letter Friday in which he declared that all Saturday Vigil and Sunday Masses should be celebrated with no more than 250 people present.

However, Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced Friday that all public masses will be suspended until March 30 in the Dallas Diocese. On Saturday, he clarified the decree by dispensing all Catholics in the Dallas Diocese from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Catholic priests will continue to celebrate Mass privately, and churches will remain open to the faithful for private prayer.

“I’m hoping to stay as involved as possible and try to just keep building community,” Marek said. “That’s what we’re here for. The epidemic is a bad thing, but we’re still going to try to build community through the good and the bad.”

The computer science and mathematics junior said the closures and limitations were a necessary step in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Social work junior Deanna Thomson said even though it’s necessary, it’s weird to have so many prayer gatherings canceled because Catholicism is so community-based. In light of social distancing, she said she and other members of the University Catholic Community are limiting physical interaction but staying in touch via social media.

Although she lives in the Fort Worth Diocese and is still able to attend Mass (with an attendance of less than 250), Thomson said she plans to limit her church attendance to Sundays only.

Being cut off from the Mass will be a trial for many Catholics, Marek said, but it’s one they’ll withstand through both prayer and community.

Tarrant County declares state of disaster, announces second and third presumptive positive case of coronavirus The second case is of an individual who traveled overseas and tested positive in the department’s lab Friday. The third case is of an individual who is a contact of a Collin County case.

Hopefully, the cancellations and restrictions won’t last long, he said, but they’ll likely give many Catholics a renewed sense of appreciation for the Mass.

Management junior Marcus Coleman said Catholics are meant to take care of each other and their fellow human beings, religion aside. Even if that means no Mass for many.

“It’s not ideal, it’s not great,” he said. “But it is a way for us to help our fellow man out. So in a way, it’s a very Catholic thing to do in my opinion.”

Without Sunday Mass, Coleman said he may try to make an hour of prayer at church throughout the week and still plans to reflect on the Mass readings of the day.

Catholic prayer and penance will definitely be harder now, especially during Lent, the Christian preparatory period in anticipation of Easter, he said. Staying devoutly religious during this time will require more dedication and deliberateness since Mass and public prayer will be limited.

“I guess it’s kind of a time to reflect on the graces and the good things we did have or still do even if it’s canceled for a bit,” he said. “There’s places in the world that don’t have [Mass] even on a regular day without a virus.”

It’s a good time to thank God for the many other blessings he has given, Coleman said.

@CecilLenzen

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu