When nursing junior J David Tebio was in elementary school, his cousins encouraged him to play an online game called “Scary Maze.”
At the time he was too afraid, so he did what any kid with internet access would do: log on to Yahoo Answers to see if the game was really that scary.
On April 5, Yahoo Answers announced that the site will be shut down in early May, taking over 15 years of content down with it. On Tuesday, users will no longer be able to post new questions or answers, and by May 4, the site will no longer be accessible.
Although Yahoo Answers wasn’t known for its accuracy or legitimacy, it has a reputation for genuine answers ranging from life advice, health questions and solving math problems as well as ridiculously meme-able content.
For architecture freshman Amanda Nguyen, Yahoo Answers is the kind of place you can go to ask random questions that you don’t want to ask your parents or anyone else in your real life.
Nguyen remembers visiting the site once to ask, “How much sushi is too much sushi?” She enjoyed hearing the variety of advice on the site, and while sometimes there were valid health tips provided, there were a fair amount of random replies as well.
Physics junior Yun Kim said he uses Yahoo Answers for help on homework problems, especially if he wants to figure something out in-depth.
Because math problems have mostly stayed the same for decades, Yahoo Answers became an archive of users teaching each other tips and fact-checking each other’s work, which anyone can see to this day.
“One of the best things about Yahoo Answers is that it was free and accessible for everybody,” Kim said.
Not everyone can afford to use websites like Chegg if they need help on schoolwork, he said. Although Chegg offers answers that are professionally checked, Yahoo Answers provided a more open space where others were free to share their approaches and strategies to different problems.
While homework help is nice, Kim’s favorite thing about the site is the absurd questions that people ask, riddled with misspelled words. They often mean well, but it’s still funny to see the types of questions that people ask and respond to, he said.
Yahoo Answers helped a lot of people his age work through problems when they were younger, both school-related and personal, he said. He said something he’ll miss about the site is how helpful it was and the nostalgia that came with it.
Ah man. Yahoo Answers. You know, it really was my go-to for getting all kinds of questions answered from "Who sang this song?" to "Are they going to re-make Back to the Future with Zac Effron?" and "Will there ever be a 6th season of Moonlighting?"
If any of you reading this want a light-hearted break from the day to day, look up a commenter by the name of "Ken M". While he wasn't limited to Yahoo Answers, he generally struck fear in the heart of Yahoo employees anywhere an open comment section could be found. I'll leave you with this snippet of his handiwork:
In an article titled "Jennifer Aniston's Weird Airplane Habits & Other Celeb Travel Quirks", Ken M created and engaged in the following:
Ken M: Not all celebrities are eccentric divas. My wife and I were lucky enough to meet Kit Duncan at the Dulles airport and he was gracious and down to Earth.
Reply 1: Who?
Ken M: The great Kit Duncan
Reply 2: Who the heck is Kit Duncan?
Ken M: He was the assistant dolly grip for Jaws 3
