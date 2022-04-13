Why stress needs to be addressed

It’s sometimes difficult for people to realize they’re stressed, especially when it’s their new normal, psychology associate professor Angela Liegey-Dougall said.
April is Stress Awareness Month, a time to learn how to cope with stress and find healthy ways to deal with it, according to the American Institute of Stress.
Stress can affect the mind, body and behavior. It can also lead to health problems if left unchecked, according to Mayo Clinic.
Liegey-Dougall said stress evokes an arousal response in the body, triggering the brain to release signals to the peripheral nervous system, resulting in an increase of stress hormones like epinephrine and norepinephrine, also called adrenaline or noradrenaline.
While epinephrine increases in strength, performance and awareness, high levels of it due to stress can cause heart damage, insomnia and a jittery feeling, according to the Endocrine Society. Norepinephrine plays a role in emotion, increasing attention and focusing on tasks.
This hormone surge is linked to panic attacks and elevated blood pressure, while low levels cause a lack of concentration and possibly depression.
Computer science freshman Zion Amutuhaire said being behind on multiple assignments stresses her out.
People can’t perform at the level they’re used to and are prone to making more mistakes under acute or chronic stress, Liegey-Dougall said.
Studio art freshman Molly Ramos said she gets stressed from constantly working on assignments in her classes, which requires her time and effort to make everything the best she can.
Ramos said she gets migraines and her blood pressure goes up when she’s frustrated with a certain task.
“In today’s world as a student, we don’t have the same types of stressors, but we still have the same stress response,” Liegey-Dougall said.
Being stressed for a long time can cause people to show a dissociation between what’s happening and the stress symptoms they’re experiencing, she said.
“Eventually, I will work so hard that I’ll forget to do things that I normally do,” Ramos said.
She said being an art major leads her to work on assignments and projects for a long time, and she forgets to eat.
Liegey-Dougall said mood and behavior correlate with physiological changes in the body when there’s a stress response.
Being isolated is detrimental to psychological and physical health, and it produces a stress response, she said.
People may pick up on stress symptoms from those living with them, noticing when they’re not sleeping well or aren’t engaged when interacting with friends, she said. Talking or social media posts can also reveal someone’s stress symptoms.
Amutuhaire said she isolates herself when she’s stressed out and accidentally snaps at family members.
She said she’s gotten used to being stressed and tries to change her behavior as soon as she notices it. She tries to avoid being hard on herself and instead making sure she does better next time.
Liegey-Dougall said the danger of stress is ignoring it whether acute or chronic.
Amutuhaire said when she gets into a fatigued mental state, she doesn’t address her stress and gets anxious about her future on top of everything else on her plate.
Another issue is having these physiological, psychological or mental health changes from stress, leading to full-blown psychiatric disorders, like depression or anxiety, Liegey-Dougall said. Stress can contribute to chronic medical conditions such as the development of heart disease and high blood pressure.
“We all need resources so that we can cope successfully,” she said. “When it comes to college students, I think that support through the resources is critical.”
Exercise has great physiological effects in helping improve mood, decrease stress levels, anxiety and depression, Liegey-Dougall said. People are less likely to experience stress by exercising regularly.
“You can use the exercise as a way to take a break, and it can also help be a distraction,” she said. “It’s a way of coping [with] the situation that you’re in.”
Learning how to relax is also a form of stress management intervention, Liegey-Dougall said.
Ramos said she’s been stressed more frequently, so she takes a break and listens to music.
When people start noticing stress symptoms interfering with their daily life, it’s a sign they need extra help, Liegey-Dougall said. Often people find it difficult to ask for help.
Ramos said she usually figures things out herself, but if worst comes to worst, she’ll go to her mom because they have similar behavior with stress.
Students shouldn’t let stress overwhelm them, Ramos said. They need to immediately find what helps them relieve stress.
“You should just let everything go, and you shouldn’t stress over it too much,” Ramos said.
Amutuhaire said it’s not the end of the world, even if she may be struggling throughout the week. She said she realizes whatever she’s stressed about won’t matter five years from now.
Life isn’t predictable or controllable, so the best thing to do is understand how to use resources to cope with stress and be aware of those resources, Liegey-Dougall said.
A big problem for students is a sense of belonging. If they feel they belong in the UTA community, they’ll feel like they have social support, she said.
