Why participating in local election matters

With the local, state and national elections on the ballot this November and the omnipresence of the larger political scenes, the significance of local politics can at times be overlooked.
But from electing city council members, county commissioners and school board members to voting on political issues like term lengths on this year’s ballot in Arlington, local politics serves a critical role and has the unique capacity to affect the daily lives of its residents.
Voting on issues like term lengths allows people to decide how long residents want to work with local officials and affects how stable they want their government to be, architecture junior Tony Pham said. Pham, who regularly attends Arlington City Council meetings and town halls, said county commissioners and similar positions played an important role in ensuring people’s health and welfare during the pandemic.
“If you want to have basic city services to be running, water, sewage, power, etc., it’s local governments that are deciding these things,” he said.
Air quality and fracking within Arlington properties are important issues that residents, especially young people, should pay attention to because it is within their power to vote for the kind of city they want to live in, Pham said.
The threshold for governments to hear from its citizens is much lower at the local level, political science professor Thomas Marshall said. In 2015, Arlington residents successfully voted on a proposition that banned red light cameras. Such an issue is typically not allowed on the ballot petition at the state and national levels.
The decisions made by city governments carry as much weight as their state or national counterparts.
An argument can be made that Arlington’s choice to fund major league sports stadiums has yielded a rather primitive public transit system, Marshall said.
The state and national officials don’t have jurisdiction over whether potholes get fixed or if there is funding for bike infrastructure or building stadiums, Pham said. These are directly related to the city officials that residents vote into office.
In addition to the significance of its policies, local politics can also serve as an entry point to community members who want to become more involved, whether in a neighborhood issue or running for school board, Marshall said.
City councils and school boards in Texas are nonpartisan, and typically candidates will not have Republican or Democrat on their ballots, he said. This often leads to alliances crosscutting political parties and forming them based on neighborhood grounds.
At the last mayoral election in Arlington, the party alliances were not on the ballot, and the lines of support circumvented those labels, he said.
Hurst resident Soren Aldaco said they have been working at Pollmakers in Arlington for six years, building polls for local campaigns, texting voters polls that gauge their satisfaction and has helped manage town halls.
While most people only consider presidential and midterm elections as the major political voting events, Aldaco said that the political process is ongoing, with elections occurring year-round.
Aldaco joined the company when it started doing live polling through phone
calls, they said. They became friends with the CEO’s daughter in junior high school and started helping when the company needed people to test the new system.
“At the time, we would just sit in a room, and we had sheets of paper in front of us. We weren’t even using a system at this point, and we would call these people by dialing the phone number into the actual phone we were working on and then write down their answers manually,” they said.
Over the years, working the polls and being involved at the local level has revealed how significant the political scene is, especially after seeing the younger generation’s answers in the polls, Aldaco said.
When it comes to making an impact on their quality of life, young people should do more than just vote for a senator or the president, they said.
Nearly 18% of registered Texas voters cast a ballot in the 2022 primary, with 55% voting early and 45% voting on election day, according to The Texas Tribune. While this turnout was higher than the last six midterm primaries, it was still a less than 1 in 5 participation rate.
Voter participation in midterm primary elections is historically dismal in Texas, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years, meaning a vast majority of registered voters don’t participate.
The recognition of grassroots movements starts from people’s political involvement, Aldaco said. What started as the LGBTQ+ community wanting the right to drink in bars led to the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which blossomed into a civil rights movement that has fought for and secured marriage and other equal rights for the community.
“This is our future we are talking about,” they said. “These issues are going to affect us for the rest of our lives, and whenever we don’t take action on that, we end up letting people that aren’t going to be around to see the consequences of their decisions make those decisions.”
Local politics have more avenues for people to use and have their voices heard, Pham said. If residents reconfigured how they view local politics and issues, it might allow them to look at problems like potholes or broken light poles, and rather than being disgusted or annoyed with the government, they could reach out to people from public works and discuss the issue, Pham said.
This is especially significant when considering issues Texas has faced over the years, from mass shootings to extreme flooding and winter freezes, all of which can be partially traced back to how they were handled by local governments and state legislatures, highlighting the importance of the upcoming election if residents wish to see change, Pham said.
“These are the stakes we have to be living with right now, and whether or not we want to change that is up to the voters,” he said.
