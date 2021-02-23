Why many makeup consumers are making the switch to natural, cruelty-free products

Makeup and beauty brands going cruelty-free and using natural ingredients have become more popular than ever, and many brands — both drugstore and high-end — have released vegan and cruelty-free options.
Ethical makeup begins with how products are produced and deemed safe for consumers to use, said Ashley Castillo, licensed esthetician at DASH Studio hair salon.
“I think our generation is changing in a way that we’re becoming more aware of what it is that we’re putting into our bodies, what it is that we’re putting on our body,” Castillo said. “And when society changes, everything around it should change as well.”
Castillo values using cruelty-free products with her clients, but she said making sure to use natural products is also important.
Castillo said she looks for products that are organic, created with natural ingredients, don’t cause irritation and work with specific skin types.
For example, she carries the brand Skin Script in her shop because it’s developed by physicians and estheticians. She appreciates Skin Script because they’re transparent about what’s in their product, she said.
Castillo also recommends the brands Milk Makeup and ILIA Beauty, which are both cruelty-free. Milk Makeup is vegan, and ILIA is made with natural ingredients.
“I think most times people don’t realize that the products that they’re using are actually stripping them; they're stripping their [skin’s] barrier and causing irritation,” Castillo said.
Ingredients like parabens, fragrances and aluminum are common in makeup, Castillo said, and they’re something to watch out for when shopping for cosmetics.
The trend toward consumers wanting more vegan and cruelty-free brands is also tied to the idea of self-care, said Abigail Jarrett, social work and fine arts sophomore.
“Your skin is your biggest organ, and it’s important to take care of it,” Jarrett said. “If we put so much time and energy into our washing-moisturizing routines, why wouldn’t we pay the same attention to the products that we’re putting on our face?”
Jarrett’s favorite cruelty-free makeup product is Josie Maran’s Argan Black Oil Mascara.
The mascara is $22 dollars, but she’s willing to pay the money for a higher-quality, better sourced product, she said.
Additionally, Jarrett is trying to move away from mass-produced, cheap-quality makeup and emphasizes product sourcing when she’s shopping.
Jarrett also knows that accessibility to higher quality makeup isn’t an option for everyone because of the cost.
She challenges the notion that quality makeup has to be expensive and believes that makeup brands can rise to the occasion of sourcing ingredients that won’t make a product overly expensive, she said.
“We see this wave in drugstore brands even, trying to move towards cruelty-free and all natural,” Jarrett said. “Drugstore makeup today is not what it was 10 years ago.”
A makeup brand’s environmental impact and labor practices are two important factors that contribute to their ethics as a company, psychology freshman Victoria Witt said.
When purchasing makeup, Witt tries to think about the people who are making it and if they’re being paid a fair wage and working in safe conditions, she said.
“One of the first steps [brands] need to take is finding a factory that uses ethical labor practices or pays fair wages because paying somebody $2 for an entire day of work just isn’t right,” Witt said.
The environmental impact from makeup packing and waste disposal is also an issue consumers should consider when purchasing cosmetics, Witt said.
“In the U.S. we tend to send our garbage to third-world countries,” she said. “If there’s more sustainable packaging, then there’s less likelihood of that ending up in a third-world country and affecting somebody else.”
Witt recommends the makeup and body care brand Ethique, which offsets their carbon emissions every year and uses packaging made from compostable material.
Witt also appreciates makeup brands trying to reduce waste by having a reject portion of their site where they can sell products with damaged or misprinted packaging for a discounted price.
Some brands are even offering refillable packaging for products like mascara so their customers won’t have to purchase a new container every time, Witt said.
Making the choice to go cruelty-free and all natural with cosmetics might be more time consuming and expensive, but there’s now more options available than ever.
