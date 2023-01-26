Where to stream this year’s Oscar-nominated films

As the Academy announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list with 11 nods. Other than the multiverse movie about family connections, the Academy also nominated films exploring topics of success, families and friends. Big-budget blockbusters were also popular picks.
The ceremony will take place March 12 and will be broadcast live on the local ABC station, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.
While many of the nominated movies such as Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water are still in theaters, here’s how you can stream some of the nominations.
Everything Everywhere All at Once | SHOWTIME
11 nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress x 2, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song and Best Costume Design.
Since its release, Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a commercial success and a critic’s darling. The movie tells a story about an immigrant Chinese American family and how they are able to connect with one another through the existence of their alternate selves.
The Banshees of Inisherin | HBO Max
9 nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actors x 2, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.
The Banshees of Inisherin is a black comedy that follows the story of two lifelong friends at the end of their friendship while showcasing the Irish landscape. The film secured all the acting nominees among the leading characters.
All Quiet on the Western Front | Netflix
9 nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Visual Effects.
As an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name, the movie follows a young German soldier with high hopes who is exposed to the realities of World War I in its closing days.
Elvis | HBO Max
8 nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design.
The unconventional biopic follows the life of Elvis Presley from childhood to superstardom told from the perspectives of his former manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Tár | Peacock
6 nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography.
The film centers on Lydia Tár, a fictional composer-conductor widely considered one of the greatest alive. The story follows her brilliant mind and eventual downfall.
Top Gun: Maverick | Paramount+
6 nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
In the follow-up to the 1986 movie, Captain Maverick has to confront his past while training younger Top Gun graduates, which includes the son of his deceased best friend.
The Batman | HBO Max
3 nominations: Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Visual Effects.
In this newest iteration, the superhero was forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption while pursuing a serial killer targeting Gotham City’s officials.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio | Netflix
Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
In the reimagined version of this decades-old story, director Guillermo del Toro tells a darker tale of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet coming to life as the son of his crafter.
Turning Red | Disney+
Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
The movie introduces Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student who transforms into a red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions. Throughout the film, Lee also has to contend with obeying her mother while handling the chaos of adolescence.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Netflix
Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out saw Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc, who heads out to Greece on a new case involving a tech billionaire and his group of friends.
