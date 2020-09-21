What it’s like to be a student employee in the COVID-19 era

Whether their job is on-campus or virtual, and whether their roles and responsibilities have dramatically changed or not, many UTA student employees were eager to return to work this fall after a long, housebound summer.
Information systems junior Siddhartha Ramani, who works as informal recreation staff — or building staff — at the Maverick Activities Center, said he was glad to be back. He was excited to see the building that he knows so well, to meet new people and to get back to being active.
All of the things he was excited to get back to are still present, but he can’t deny that the atmosphere at the MAC is different than when it was last open.
Building staff members are considered some of the busiest employees at the MAC. They help check out equipment, make sure people are entering properly, answer questions, occasionally handle injuries and more.
But with fewer people on campus and even fewer actively going out to exercise, the pace of the job has gone down.
Ramani works at the front desk on the ground floor, and while there’s no more equipment to check out, there’s a lot more cleaning to be done. No basketball or other recreational sports are being played, and people that come to workout have to make an appointment for an hour and a half time slot.
For someone accustomed to the hustle and bustle of the building, it now feels a bit odd.
“This has become a lot quieter of a space,” he said with a laugh. “This does not feel like the MAC. My ears want to hear more.”
On the second floor, at the entrance of the weight room, Anil Kumar, engineering management graduate student, checks people in for their allocated workout times.
Kumar is a member of the Fitness Center staff and is tasked with enforcing rules, organizing the equipment, cleaning and more.
He said he was initially concerned about returning to the MAC this fall.He didn’t want to leave a job that he liked so much, but he didn’t know how COVID-19 prevention would work with such a large and often heavily occupied building.
His concerns were minimized, however, when he found out that the MAC would have a reduced capacity and scheduled time slots to manage crowding and ensure that protocols would be implemented and followed.
He now helps facilitate those rules and said he’s pleased that he had proper training and has managers that are knowledgeable when he has questions. This and students’ cooperation have all made the transition easier.
“Everyone is being good here," he said. "[They're] listening to us and having patience with us.”
Kumar and Ramani said they’re ultimately happy to be back, glad to be able to talk to and help people and glad to be their extroverted selves.
* * *
Business administration graduate student Kevin Huynh didn’t get the chance to return to his workplace.
Huynh works for the Central Library as a graduate research associate. He mainly provides tech support for the library’s archives and open educational resources, so his job has transitioned to being 100% remote.
He did have concerns about having to come back to campus as he saw COVID-19 cases on the rise, but he knew that either option would have its pros and cons.
Now that he’s started, Huynh said he does miss the advantages that working in-person provided, like the ability to quickly communicate with his coworkers and supervisors.
“Most of the time, if we have an issue, we just send an email to our supervisor or coworker,” he said. “Nine times out of 10 they’ll respond within the hour. It feels a bit different compared to the other semesters where you can just knock on the office door.”
And the big thing Huynh misses is that his workspace was on the fifth floor of the library in the middle of campus. He felt connected to student life, like a part of the library community.
“I still felt like I’m a part of that,” he said. “It’s just not as prominent as before.”
Just a few floors below Huynh’s workspace, visual communications senior Neiman Ingram-Ford is likely laser cutting, vinyl cutting or 3D printing a project.
Ingram-Ford is a student associate working in the FabLab, where he helps students with personal and academic projects through the lab’s advanced technologies.
The job is entirely on-campus, but he doesn’t get to interact with as many people as before.
The FabLab is accessible via virtual consultation only. If someone needs help with a project, they must do an online consultation with a staff member, who will assist with preparation and specifications. Then the staff member creates the design and notifies the individual to pick it up.
As a visual communications major, Ingram-Ford is happy that he can be back working with the equipment and material that go hand in hand with his degree.
He didn’t have a ton of personal concerns before he came to campus, saying that everything would be fine as long as people followed the protocols.
“Everybody just has to be mindful of everybody’s space with six-feet distancing and making sure that we’re constantly cleaning and keeping our hands sanitized and wearing our masks,” he said. “I feel like so far people have been following the rules.”
* * *
Although she doesn’t have to worry about social-distancing protocols in her job, Nimisha Budhwani, quantitative finance graduate student, has an important task on her hands.
She’s a supplemental instructions leader for UTA’s University Tutorial and Supplemental Instructions.
She attends the lectures of a specific course, takes notes and then designs and holds several specialized sessions based on the material emphasized in the course. Budhwani’s course is business finance.
These highly interactive sessions used to be held in different areas around campus and have resulted in higher grade averages for their participants. They are open to all students enrolled in the course.
But now these sessions have moved to Microsoft Teams.
Budhwani said working virtually has changed her session strategies, as there are less opportunities to be hands on and participate in group activities.
There was a bit of nervousness going into the semester, but she said UTA provided the training and resources needed for her to assist students with their course material. She also said that despite her having to change her teaching strategy to fit the online format, more students are willing to participate because the sessions are easier to access.
“Students feel more comfortable virtually just to come in and drop by,” she said. “There are so many students who feel more comfortable just talking with what their concerns are, bringing in more questions."
Through whatever format she has to use, Budhwani loves the job because the results are tangible. There are many transferable skills that she has learned through her work, like better communication and time management. She also feels that her confidence and professionalism have also seen an increase.
She has had a continued sense of connectedness to the UTA community, even if that connection is virtual.
“I feel a sense of belonging,” she said. “UTA means a lot to me. Coming back here for my master’s, there was definitely a disconnect because I didn’t have an opportunity to get more involved because my coursework was much heavier than undergraduate. But being involved with UTSI keeps me connected to the spirit of UTA, which I love.”
@ByDavidSilvaR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.