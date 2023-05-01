West Main Arts Festival to highlight local creatives

In 2014, a group of artists and musicians got together to paint an over 300 foot mural across the back of Park Plaza Shopping Center. At the time, there weren’t many festivals celebrating art in Arlington, but the group of creatives were aiming to change that.
This was the beginning of an organization called Create Arlington, which helps support the ambitions of creators and entrepreneurs by organizing different events, one of which is the West Main Arts Festival which looks to celebrate and support local artists and musicians and is an annual project from the organization that attracts thousands of Arlington residents, said Create Arlington owner Mark Joeckel.
The festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. May 6 in the cultural district of downtown Arlington. There will be street performers, 25 local bands, and 70 art/vendor booths. The event is for anyone looking to enjoy a fun day outside with music, food and art.
There will be at least 10 food trucks, a pickleball court, beer and wine, Joeckel said. The festivities will span four blocks of West Main Street.
“What I really love to see is those artists and musicians grow as we help them move further down along the road,” Joeckel said. “Our hope is that more and more people can make a full-time living out of their passion.”
@LeoRosas101
