Virtual Waffleopolis, a drive-in concert and face mask decorating in this socially distanced To-Do List

Computer science sophomore Jeremiah Gusti, left, and Abigail Soestyono, business administration graduate student, right, grab their plates of waffles during Waffleopolis on Aug. 21, 2019, at Brazos Park. Soestyono said she likes the combination of waffles and ice cream together.

Waffleopolis

Waffleopolis is one of UTA’s most popular Maverick Stampede traditions, but this year it will be held virtually.

Students living on campus can get waffles from the Connection Café, but if you live off-campus, you’ll have to make or buy them yourself. Either way, pile your waffles with your favorite toppings and share them digitally on social media or video chat with your friends.

The virtual event is technically being held Wednesday through Friday. But if you miss it, you can enjoy your regularly scheduled waffles through the weekend.

Baylea Jackson runs on a treadmill Oct. 24, 2018, at the Maverick Activities Center.

HIIT the Deck

Campus Recreation will host a variety of virtual fitness classes this semester, including pre-recorded sessions like HIIT The Deck. The high intensity interval training will be available online via the Campus Recreation website, which will update weekly with new sessions.

This workout is meant to build your cardiovascular fitness while improving strength, building lean muscle and maximizing calorie burn.

Night Drive - Drive-in Concert

Oddities Arlington is hosting a drive-in concert Saturday at 8 p.m.

The show, which will feature local artists Igimèjí and Artemis Funk, will be socially distanced and masks will be required.

Once guests park, they will not be allowed to leave with the exception of emergencies. It’s called a drive-in, not a drive-out.

Admission is $10 per car. You can find more information on the Oddities Arlington Facebook page.

People stand in line for the Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs food truck during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 at Texas Live in Arlington. Restaurants inside Texas Live were open for fans to dine as they watched the game.

Fletcher's Corny Dogs Pop-Up at Texas Live

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs is hosting a pop-up event at Texas Live on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The mobile trailer will offer Fletcher’s original corny dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade. Pre-orders and cash will not be accepted, and patrons are limited to a maximum of eight corn dogs each.

For more information, you can visit the Fletcher’s website.

NASA Nap

This isn’t just any nap — it’s based on the science of NASA researchers. The 30-minute class will be held Monday at 1 p.m., just in time for a post-lunch snooze.

The session will start with a five-minute guided meditation, followed by a 22-minute nap. It’s meant to help alleviate sleep deficit while boosting your brain.

Guided nap time will be held via Microsoft Teams, and you can find the link on the Campus Recreation website.

Public Health senior Kayla Demiar chops vegetables during the Cutting Board: Cooking Competition on Oct. 23 in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge. Demiar and her partner made fried rice for the judges. 

Off-Campus Mavericks In The Kitchen

Off-Campus Mavericks are hosting an Instagram Live event to showcase cheap, easy recipes for students both on and off-campus. Led by the organization’s graduate assistant, the event will start Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or to tune in to the livestream, you can visit the Off-Campus Mavericks Instagram page.

Mask Me Day: Take and Make Mask Decorating

As part of the COVID-19 era Maverick Stampede, UTA Ambassadors are supplying students with free masks and supplies to decorate with their school pride. The handout is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazos Park.

The event is “take and make,” and all supplies will be pre-packaged to ensure student safety.

Students pack the sidewalk during the Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day on Aug. 28, 2019, on the University Center mall. 

Virtual Activity Fair Day

The biannual Activity Fair Day will be held virtually this semester, without the packed crowds that normally fill the University Center mall for the event.

The fair will be live on MavOrgs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you join, you'll be able to click the Microsoft Teams or Zoom links for student organizations you might be interested in. You’ll also have the chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

To join the event, log in to mavorgs.uta.edu and follow the prompts.

